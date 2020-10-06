The Buenos Aires deputy said that the concern of Argentines about insecurity has to do with a “lack of trust in the institutions” caused by “antagonistic messages” from the ruling party.

Buenos Aires deputy Carolina Píparo (Together for Change) criticized the management of the national government in terms of security and assured that the dissidents in Kirchnerism cause that “the police are not supported to defend us . “ He also argued that the concern of Argentines about insecurity has to do with a “lack of trust in the institutions” caused by “antagonistic messages” from the ruling party.

“That insecurity rises to the top of the polls has to do with a lack of trust in the institutions , which had been achieved in the last four years with a clear criminal policy. However, the concern now grows because people are totally confused and receives antagonistic messages from politics, “said the legislator on channel LN + .

In this sense, Píparo criticized both the Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni , and his national counterpart , Sabina Frederic : “We have a 'Rambo' minister versus a minister who came to sweep away all the policies that had been working. All this generates a lot of violence and it implies that in this Argentina, whoever commits crimes has all the excuses to do so and whoever does things well ends up being judged . “

In addition, the Buenos Aires deputy referred to the cases of police officers who fear being judged for their actions, and contrasted it with the policy of the national Executive regarding the security forces, such as Luis Chocobar , who will go to trial in the coming days: ” We have a president like Alberto Fernández and a chief of staff like Santiago Cafiero who say every time that they may not receive Chocobar at Casa Rosada . So I propose that they remember the policemen who murdered Luis Espinoza in Tucumán, whom they should not receive. in the Casa Rosada because they illegally deprived liberty, murdered and committed forced disappearance . “

“There is a society that does want the police to defend us, but the police are not politically backed to defend us. And if there is a lot of violence, it is because the message is clear: there is an arrangement for violence, ” he reflected.