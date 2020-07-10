Case Adamus: the patron saint of Dare To Care is going, Cœur de pirate and The Sisters Boulay slamming the door
July 9, 2020 17h01
Updated at 20h56
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
The wave of denunciations launched online and concerning, in particular, Bernard Adamus has caused an earthquake on Thursday within the record label Dare To Care (DTC). Targeted by allegations of protected wrongdoing, disowned by his team, and by artists as the Heart of a pirate and The Sisters Boulay, who have chosen to leave the boat, the boss of the company, Eli Bissonnette, has given up “for an indefinite period” to his duties in the company he founded.
In the wake of accusations of misconduct aimed at the author, composer and singer Bernard Adamus, his record company, DTC, announced Wednesday that it severed his professional ties with him. For many observers, it was too little too late. Many voices are raised to claim that some assault had been swept under the carpet by the record company.
In a publication on Facebook, Eli Bissonnette has admitted some wrongs, but he denied that he had attempted to conceal the misconduct alleged Bernard Adamus.
“Is it that I was aware of the rumours concerning? a-t-he writes. Yes. Is what I have already tried to dig to understand what we were facing? Yes, but not enough. Is it that I knew everything? No. Is what I have already tried to silence anyone? No. Is it that I have already paid a sum of money to silence someone? Never life ; I would not have been able to look at myself in the mirror. Is it that I made the decision to continue to work with Bernard Adamus? Yes. Is it that it was a mistake? Yes. I denounce and bear.”
Condemning “any form of violence,” Eli Bissonnette has called into question its own behaviour over time. “My role as president of a record company established to offer me a pass-right insidious and unhealthy: I represent a figure of authority, he observed. […] I have never voluntarily used this privilege, and I’ve never wanted to make anyone uncomfortable, but as a result of my reflection of the last year, I can not deny that it happened. I apologize sincerely for that.”
“I wish to ask concrete actions in order to continue my reflection, my personal journey and to fight against this system of abuse of which I have too long closed eyes, also referred to Bissonnette. It is, therefore, out of respect for the artists and employees of DTC, and to make sure that their work and reputation are totally dissociated from my words or actions, that I have posed that have not been up to my responsibilities, as I am retiring as of today and for an indefinite period of my functions in DTC.”
“A patriarchate toxic”
Before the denunciations of the latter days, The Sisters Boulay, who have released their three albums in the Big-Box company, a subsidiary of DTC, have chosen to cut their ties with the company.
“Being ourselves survivors and relatives of victims of abuse or misconduct, we have made a commitment there was a time déjà0: eliminate from our professional circles and personal people issues and their ally.es, said Mélanie and Stéphanie Boulay on Instagram. It did take us more time to get out of the kernel that has made the world professionally, but we can’t go back, or stay in the status quo. We leave today the management team of Dare To Care Records.”