Case WE: the mother and the brother of Justin Trudeau have been paid by the organization
To 28 appearances at events being held in 2016 (photo) and 2020, Margaret Trudeau has affected about 250 000 $.
Share
July 9, 2020 16h23
Share
Case WE: the mother and the brother of Justin Trudeau have been paid by the organization
Melanie Marquis
The Press
OTTAWA — The charitable organization that the government of Justin Trudeau had retained to administer a program of $ 900 million has paid nearly $ 300,000 in fees to Margaret Trudeau and Alexandre Trudeau, the mother and the brother of the prime minister.
To 28 appearances at events being held between 2016 and 2020, Margaret Trudeau has affected about 250 000 $. As for Alexandre Trudeau, he earned approximately $ 32,000 for eight speeches, according to figures supplied to CBC by the charity WE Charity (the Movement STATES, in French).
The links between the clan Trudeau and the charity focused on youth, inclusion and diversity are woven tight. The prime minister’s wife, Sophie Grégoire-Trudeau, is one of ” ambassador “, and has hosted a series of podcasts (in one episode, she interviews her mother-in-law, Margaret Trudeau).
More details on the website of The Press