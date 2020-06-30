Casinos Loto-Québec : some 2250 with temporary layoffs
June 30, 2020 15h04
Lia Lévesque
The Canadian Press
MONTREAL — When she initiates the re-opening phase-in of its institutions, Loto-Quebec announced Tuesday the temporary lay-off 2,250 workers in the casinos and the games rooms.
Facing a decline in its revenues because of the containment due to the pandemic coronavirus, Loto-Québec has indicated that several other measures will be taken in order to reduce its costs.
Also, it imposes a wage freeze for executives for the year 2020-2021. And no bonus will be paid.
Similarly, it puts an end to the mandates of the employees supernumerary.
In addition, there will be a temporary reduction of the work week, she made it known by way of press release.
She says that the measures adopted are intended to align the workforce to the level of the activities may resume.
Union disappointed
The canadian Union of public employees (CUPE), which represents approximately 50 percent of all unionized workers in these establishments, has specified that the layoffs will be effective July 21. Letters to this effect should be sent to the affected workers on July 2.
CUPE, which is affiliated with the FTQ, said he will be taken to comply with the clauses laid down in collective agreements.
“Whether it is to enforce the seniority of the employees or for any other consideration provided for in our collective agreements, we will be mindful and vigilant in order to ensure that the rights of our members are not violated in the course of this difficult process. Most importantly, we will be there to ensure that on the return to work of persons temporarily laid off, because the casinos will be reborn to the result of this challenging period,” said Marc Ranger, the quebec director of CUPE.
Reopening gradual
For re-openings, the one at the Hilton Lac-Leamy will be held on the 13th of July, and then those of the Casino de Charlevoix, Casino de Mont-Tremblant, the Room of games of Québec and Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières on July 16. Will follow those of the Casino du Lac-Leamy July 23, as well as the Casino of Montreal on 3 August.
The Network of VLTS (video lottery terminals), and the Kinzo will begin on 7 July and the Bingo network on 3 July.
The mask becomes “mandatory for all clients,” says Loto-Quebec in its press release. The employees of the playgrounds will also be asked to wear it.
Traffic will also be limited to 250 persons in general. The casino du Lac-Leamy, the largest, will be considered as four segments of 250 people, or 1000 people. The Casino de Montréal will be considered as six segments of 250 people, 1500.
Hygiene standards usual will also be applied : disinfection, the display of reminder about the distancing physical. In addition, the opening hours will be changed.