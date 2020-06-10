Cathedral of Rimouski: Harold LeBel questions the minister of Culture
If the cathedral was the subject of a classification of the ministry of Culture, it is no longer considered only for its value strictly religious, but also for its historical heritage, artistic, architectural and landscaping.
June 9, 2020 17h26
Updated at 19: 06
Johanne Fournier
The member of parliament for Rimouski appeal to the minister of Culture and Communications in order to analyze the possibility of formulating a notice of intent for the classification of the cathedral of Rimouski, which has been closed for six years. In a letter addressed to Nathalie Roy, Harold LeBel reminds him that “the greatest symbol of heritage Rimouski” is quite similar to the church of très-Saint-Sacrement in Quebec city, for which it signed a notice of intent filing.
According to the mp, the cathedral is an integral part, just as the church of the most Holy Sacrament, of the lives of the citizens of their respective communities, with the difference that the building of Rimouski is even older since it dates from 1854. “The cathedral has seen it evolve the Rimouski modern, first of all by bearing witness to the transformation of the small village in the regional capital, writes Mr. LeBel. The cathedral was also a symbol of resilience, several times in the history of the city of Rimouski. We can in particular think to the efforts of the Rimouskoises and Rimouskois who have sacrificed much to build this large building in the 19th century. Also, it is one of the only buildings in the western part of the city that survived the fire of 1950 which razed a large part of the city. One could also emphasize the fact that the cathedral of Rimouski has been the scene of several rallies that have defined what has become of the Bas-Saint-Laurent and the grand Rimouski today.”
Another difference between the two religious buildings, is that it was never envisaged that the cathedral of Rimouski was demolished, while the church of the most Holy Sacrament was doomed to pass under the peak of the wrecking crew. “Here, there’s nice not to have consensus, but no one wants to put to the ground, says Harold LeBel at the end of the wire. This is not a hypothesis that is in sight.”
Recognition desired
Currently, the cathedral of Rimouski can not enjoy any financial support program. However, if it was a ranking of the ministry of Culture, it is no longer considered only for its value strictly religious, but also for its historical heritage, artistic, architectural and landscaping. According to the mp, this would be a recognition of “the magnitude of the cultural impact and history of the building”. “The cathedral is more than worship. It is simply the most important monument for the city of Rimouski by its historic attractions, but also cultural, considering that it houses a pipe organ Casavant of exceptional quality and unique in the world.”
The approach of the parliamentarian is also a way to “raise the flag for say to the minister that the project of the cathedral of Rimouski is still there”. “It must not be forgotten. This is a project that is important for Rimouski. If it was moved to the church of the most Holy Sacrament, she is able to move to the cathedral!”
Discord
For the temple of Rimouski can be classified on the plan of the cultural heritage, it needs to be completely desacralized as the church of the most Holy Sacrament. In Rimouski, a saga has gone on for six years between some of the groups who want to its desecration and others who wish that the cathedral remains a place of worship. The archdiocese of Rimouski has always claimed his desecration to make it a building of a cultural nature and community.
If Mr. LeBel does not want to mingle in this strife, it remains no less that he believes it is high time to eventually find a project that would be consensus. “It’s been six years. It is enough! They will have to do something and it’s not fair to Rimouskois to pay for all this. If one is able to put money in other projects, I think that one is able to put the money in an important project for our downtown, and the government must answer this.”