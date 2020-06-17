Cathy Wong will be responsible for the fight against racism to the executive committee
Photo: Twitter
The councillor for Peter-McGill, Cathy Wong, will leave his post of president of the Montreal city council for the care of the records of diversity and the fight against racism and discrimination.
In the wake of the report of the Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) which recommended to the administration Plant to appoint a policy officer in the record of the fight against racism and discrimination. Valerie Plant has stopped its choice on the advisor Cathy Wong. “Until yesterday evening, she was the chairwoman of the city council of the City of Montreal, a mandate which it has assumed with intelligence, professionalism, and integrity. Of the qualities essential to make the current position “, explained the mayor Plant at the meeting of the executive committee Wednesday morning.
In making its entry to the executive committee, Cathy Wong will also take charge of the case of the inclusion in employment and that of the French language. It will in particular be responsible for the follow up of the recommendations of the report of the COMP that has revealed substantial flaws in Montreal in the fight against racism and systemic discrimination. The chosen one will also be in charge of the Bureau of the integration of newcomers to Montreal (BINAM), the revision of the strategy for equal access to employment and the new master plan for equity, diversity and inclusion human resources Department.
About the issue of the French language, Mrs. Plant pointed out that it was a folder close to her heart. “We wanted very much to value “, she said.
Cathy Wong said accepting his new duties with ” great excitement “. “It really is an honour, but also a huge responsibility as a folder, she said. The issues that have been raised by the COMP are extremely alarming. Therefore, I intend to work tirelessly with all my colleagues on the executive committee for Montréal to become an exemplary city in terms of diversity and inclusion. As a large employer, Montreal must lead by example, and must equip itself with ambitious targets in the area of diversity and inclusion. It’s really going to weigh on the accelerator and work in a transversal way. “
About the case of the French language, she said to wear ” with a lot of love “. “For me, the French language is a powerful vector of integration, but it is also a distinction that is the pride of our city in North America. I myself am born of an immigrant family to which the French language has opened a lot of doors. […] As a child of bill 101, if I dare to say it like that, I want to enhance the value of this collective wealth. “
Feminist activist, Cathy Wong chaired the Council of the City before entering politics. She had been elected as a councillor with the Team Denis Coderre in 2017. Appointed president of the municipal council by the mayor Plant, she joined Project Montreal last October.