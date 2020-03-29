Caught in the gym: infected with coronavirus, the former bachelor revealed details of the disease
The protagonist of the second season of the romantic reality TV “Bachelor” of STB channel, Francis Mathew, who said he contracted the coronavirus, believes that picked up Covid-19 in the gym.
About this descendant of the Royal dynasty of the Romanovs told “KP” in Ukraine”. “I’m pretty sure I contracted at the gym. After one session I felt discomfort and weakness”, – said the British businessman.
The first signs of illness, Francis felt last week, March 17.
“When I was at work, I started to push in the chest and was in serious breakdown. I tried to go to sleep and suffocate. Also bad headache and on the second day I ceased to feel taste and smell. Later came the cough, which was a blessing because it became easier to breathe. A half day is gone, but again it was painful to take a deep breath. I lost my sense of taste and smell on the second day,” said the former bachelor.
According to Matthew as soon as he felt unwell, then immediately isolated themselves. He’s not out on the street and no one spoke. On the seventh day of the disease, a man began to appear force, and every day burst of energy increases. Now Francis is feeling much better, but still not fully recovered.
The former bachelor also said that the coronavirus fell ill and his girlfriend. However, infected her not him because his girlfriend lives in France. “Now she is on the mend, but the beginning felt much worse than I do,” he admitted.