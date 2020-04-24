Celine Dion is in addition to the stars of the event One World : Together At Home
Celine Dion will participate Saturday in the event <em>One World : Together At Home.</em>
April 14, 2020
Updated on April 15, 2020 at 1: 05
The canadian Press
Celine Dion is in addition to other big stars who have answered the call of Lady Gaga and who will participate in a huge concert in tribute to the health workers.
The organizers of the event, One World : Together At Home have announced, Tuesday, that the quebec singer was added to the distribution, as well as Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.
The funds collected will support the efforts of the world Health Organization to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.
Lady Gaga had made this initiative a week ago.
The concert by One World : Together at Home will be broadcast on Saturday at 20 a.m., Montréal time, on the three major american networks and online. In Quebec, the chain VRAK will also air the show, with subtitles in French.
Lady Gaga had explained that it would not be for a telethon. Philanthropists and businesses will be rather encouraged to make donations prior to the event.
The concert will include other super-stars such as Sir Paul McCartney, Elton John, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, John Legend, and Keith Urban.
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert will act as facilitators.