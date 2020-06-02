Certain permitted activities to the end of the year in the primary and the secondary
High school seniors will have an opportunity to mark the event, in spite of the containment due to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.
June 1, 2020
The “graduates” of the primary and secondary school will have an opportunity to mark the event, in spite of the containment due to the pandemic of the sars coronavirus.
The ministry of Education announced on Monday that it has given the green light to schools to organize certain types of activities to commemorate the event, but in compliance with the instructions of public health.
Picnics outside will be arranged, for example. The youth of the 6th year of primary school and 5th year of secondary school will mark the event by taking the official photo. They will also be able to sign the album for graduates in complying with the health measures.
At the social level, this will also be the opportunity for them to review the friends and colleagues of the class before continuing with the next step of their journey, pointed out the minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, in a press release.
For high school youth only, a contest is also organized on the page Facebook Education Quebec. Young people are invited to take a photo, shoot a video for identify their best moments at the secondary level.
A random draw will be held on June 10 among the participants. There will be 25 winners of an Ipad.