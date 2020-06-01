Chalet: to go or not ?
May 30, 2020 19h44
Updated at 21h08
Chalet: to go or not ?
S. Ashleigh Weeden
Candidate PHD, University of Guelph
Many Canadians like to spend their weekends in summer, or even all of their vacation in a cottage. But this year, the pandemic COVID-19 accentuates the cleavage between the rural and urban areas. Moreover, the prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has been the subject of criticism because he has visited in his country house.
The cottage owners are not all political leaders. They are much to consider that they should be able to visit their remains seasonal, and some are threatening not to pay their property taxes if they cannot get there.
The other hand, residents of rural municipalities are concerned that the arrival of summer visitors increases the risk of a second wave that could overburden a health care system whose resources are limited.
The canadian Charter of rights and freedoms guarantees freedom of movement. But this right is met with temporary measures taken in the spirit collectivist orders of public health. The pandemic of sars coronavirus has aggravated the tensions caused by the negotiation between the “law of the rural” and the trend toward “gentrification is exacerbated by disasters,” which derives from the urban exodus.
The individual action and its impact on the community
In 1968, the French sociologist Henri Lefebvre has proposed for the first time the ” right to the city “. It was an invitation to reappropriate urban life by putting people at the heart of decision-making, civic, and focus group experiences to individual interests. It has inspired civic movements throughout the world, as well as considerations such as digital rights.
Based on this concept, sociologists Laura Barraclough and Karen Foster are looking at whether there is also a “right to campaign” or a “right to be rural”. In the conflict of the cabins, we find ourselves without a manual to help us answer complex questions like “who has the right to rurality” – and who can decide ?
The cottage owners are not strangers : they pay property taxes, support local businesses, and some have links with their community seasonal that date back several generations. And if one asks the owners of cottages to stay away, it creates socio-economic costs of immediate and long-term for many rural communities : if people have to stay in the city, their money stays there too and they may question their investment in a property is seasonal. This may create a vicious circle of disinvestment in private which will aggravate the chronic under-investment in rural communities.
The inhabitants of rural areas are concerned however by the risk of the spread of the virus in delicate ecosystems. Health care in rural areas often restricted, and the experts continue to exhort the people to limit travel on non-essential and to stay in their homes.
The First Nations that lease land to owners of cottages have closed their borders. In Quebec, the Mohawks have blocked access to the Oka park, yet opened by the SEPAQ, for fear that visitors from outside bring with them the COVID-19.
Grocery stores and essential services in rural areas are struggling to adapt as well as their urban counterparts to the recent weakening of supply chains.
We tend, in our exchanges, to dehumanize the people involved in all aspects of the conflict. We talk about rural people as if they were merely part of the landscape.
At the time where individual rights to property and movement come into conflict with the collective efforts to mitigate the crisis of the COVID-19, our links and our responsibility towards each other seem to disappear and leave place to a debate intractable on the question of the rights of what citizens should take precedence.
Urban out-migration and gentrification of rural
If you are a worker essential, and that you earn the minimum wage, you may not have a great empathy towards those who feel aggrieved to choose between the different residences during this crisis – a luxury that does not have those who are most affected by the consequences of those choices.
However, residents of rural areas sometimes have to travel inter-regional essential, to have access to specialists in urban areas, for example, or to obtain essential goods. The links between rural and urban areas allow for two-way traffic.
In the end, this conflict refers to the more profound questions of the geography of wealth, privilege and structural inequality. As stated by the sociologist Tressie McMillan Cottom, ” the vector, it is wealth “. If the writer and british critic John Lancaster is right to say that ” geography is destiny “, the process of displacement and replacement of the gentrification rurale should be examined critically.
The city of Montreal is the epicentre of the pandemic Covid-19 in Canada. In Ontario, more than half of the new cases of the disease are to be found in Toronto. As people perceive more and more the existence of a link (either real or invented) between the population density and the prevalence of the disease and that the remote work is becoming the norm for many professions white-collar workers, the urban exodus could create transformations in the long term in rural areas that need to be addressed with caution in order to avoid widening gaps in geographic and socio-economic.
We need to design with care a rural policy and provide investments that put fairness at the heart of the planning law to rural areas. In cities such as Vancouver or Montreal or in the rural municipalities such as Tobermory, Ontario, Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, responses and interventions must respect the needs and local objectives.
Our tendency to turn our reaction of fight or flight in a dichotomy of “them against us” is not useful. And seeing our country (or its inhabitants) via the axis ” rural vs urban “, it only exacerbates these divisions.
To survive the pandemic, we will need to find the right balance between our individual freedom and the impact our actions have on the community. If it is not illegal to visit their cottage during the pandemic, to ensure our common future, it will take patience and knowledge in designing the right rural areas from the point of view of civic responsibility.
This text first appeared on the site of the franco-canadian of The Conversation.