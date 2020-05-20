Challenge “in the eastern Townships”: the masks are ready to be delivered
At least one company has seen the light of day in the wake of the Challenge ” in the eastern Townships “, organized by Créatek, the interdisciplinary Institution of technological innovation, and the University of Sherbrooke.
The team Horus, one of the winners of the contest, is input in the prototyping phase and has performed various tests in order to offer a solution that is reliable, efficient, accessible and eco-friendly to the québec population.
Recall that the purpose of the challenge was to develop a concept of mask procedure simple and easy to manufacture locally, on a large scale, with materials available to protect priority staff of the health and the staff of residences for the elderly, but also to other workers and citizens.
“Our start-up company, created in a few days and consisting primarily of students of the University of Sherbrooke, has just launched the production of two types of masks : a basic model and a high-performance model. Our products can be delivered anywhere in Canada and are available for pre-order since a few days,” says Hélène Maillé, communications manager at Horus.
“After the announcement of the winners, our company has been created in a few days. Our products can be delivered anywhere in Canada and are available for pre-order since a few days. “
On April 8, Créatek, the interdisciplinary Institute for technological innovation, and the Université de Sherbrooke has launched the Challenge “in the eastern Townships” to develop a concept of mask is simple and easy to manufacture on a large scale. The team of Horus, was awarded one of four scholarships awarded by the jury of the challenge.
After having heard the comments of the jury, and improved the prototype, the company has sent different samples to several medical professionals to test the product. Their comments on the fabric, the fastener type, comfort, design and several other parameters were collected to provide a mask that matches their needs and expectations.
“Taking into account all these information, Horus has decided to market a mask base made up of 95 % polyester and 5 % spandex, explained Ms. Maillé.
“The choice of textile fiber is not insignificant : in addition to being thick enough to prevent the transmission of particles, the fabric is flexible and offers better breathability than other fibres available on the market, in order to ensure quality and comfort, as defined in the promise of the organization. Hence, there are advantages with the summer season that is coming! “The whole thing is machine washable in warm water, and reusable, Horus who want to provide a solution accessible and eco-friendly. The production has also been launched in the last week and taking orders is now possible. “