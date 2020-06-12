Champagne must explain his or her mortgage with the Bank of China, demand Scheer
The minister of foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne
12 June 2020 15: 16
OTTAWA — The leader of the conservatives Andrew Scheer asked the minister of foreign Affairs, François-Philippe Champagne, to explain how the two mortgages he holds with a chinese bank does not compromise its ability to deal with this country.
Mr. Scheer wish that Mr. Champagne to appear before the special committee of the House of commons on the relations of Canada and China, and believes that the prime minister Justin Trudeau should also go there to justify the appointment of its minister.
He noted that Mr. Champagne is the highest diplomat of Canada and the communist leaders, the chinese could use the $ 1.2 million he owes to the Bank of China for two properties in London as leverage in a period of tense relations.
The leader of the conservatives pointed out that, because of a dispute between the two countries, two Canadians are arbitrarily detained by China since December 2018. It has also been argued that Canada is dependent on China for the supply of personal protective equipment against the COVID-19.
Mr. Scheer said that some of these chinese imports have included millions of masks to be defective which have been of no use to the health workers on the front line.
He rejects the arguments of the liberal government, according to which Mr. Champagne has disclosed its situation to the ethics commissioner and the information is published.
“But the latest disclosure of the minister has been made that the 4 June, a few days ago, has supported Mr. Scheer during a press conference on Friday. The minister has he, therefore, disclosed the two mortgages upon his election in 2015 or not?”
The conservative chief said that Canadians can conduct banking transactions anywhere in the world, “but there is a big difference between a Canadian with a mortgage in a chinese bank and the most senior diplomat in Canada who has a debt owed to the (people’s Republic of China).”
The relations between Canada and China are strained since the RCMP has arrested the leader of Huawei Meng Wanzhou under a warrant for extradition to u.s., in December 2018.
China has arrested Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor nine days later in what is widely seen as a reprisal and has brought charges of espionage against them.
Canada calls their detention as’arbitrary’ and has brought together a major international support calling for their release, which has angered the chinese leadership.
Mr. Champagne was appointed to his current position after the federal election of last fall. Previously, he was minister of Trade and minister of Infrastructure.