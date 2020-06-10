Changes to the PCU: government and opposition accuse of bad faith
The parliamentary leader Pablo Rodriguez, in Ottawa, Wednesday
Share
10 June 2020 13h34
Share
Changes to the PCU: government and opposition accuse of bad faith
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA – a few hours of the filing of a bill that comes to change Delivery canadian emergency, both the Trudeau government that the opposition parties will accuse them of acting in bad faith.
The bill, which will be filed Wednesday afternoon in the Commons, imposes heavy fines and prison sentences to individuals who have received this emergency assistance in an illegal manner.
It will also allow more flexibility to collect the PCU, the expansion of the wage subsidy and monetary assistance for people with disabilities.
The opposition parties have the wording of the text in hand since Saturday. Wednesday morning, Pablo Rodriguez was still trying to convince them to give their unanimous consent later in the day for that debate.
“(The bill) responds directly to demands that the opposition parties have already made publicly, to improve the current laws”, was surprised that the parliamentary leader, citing the assistance for persons with disabilities and the expansion of the wage subsidy.
Mr. Rodriguez said that time is of the essence to help Canadians and is said to be “disappointed” to see that the opposition parties do not want to collaborate.
A few minutes later, the leader of the Bloc quebecois accused the government of holding up aid to the disabled, among other things, to force the adoption of measures that are less than glowing of his bill.
“I have the impression that the government is putting cod liver oil in the chocolate pudding”, said Yves-François Blanchet.
He is of the opinion that the government could split up his project of law to adopt the more consensual as soon as Wednesday afternoon.
“I suggest not to do the baboune and talk to the opposition”, emphasized the head bloquiste.
The parliamentary leader of the conservative Party, Candice Bergen, claiming always that the Parliament says “normal” to be recalled so that mps could do their job.
“If you want bill C-17 be adopted, you need to let deputies do their job in Parliament,” she wrote on Twitter, for the benefit of Mr. Rodriguez.
The latter replied that the functioning of the Parliament has “nothing to do” with the content of the bill.
The New democratic Party, for its part, has indicated by way of a press release that the party would not support the bill in its current form.
Jagmeet Singh demanded that the PCU be extended from four months and that the punitive measures are removed from the bill. These requests have been denied by the liberals, according to NPD.
If the opposition parties refuse to give their unanimous consent to debate the bill, as it appears to be taking shape, the government will have to explore other solutions.
Mr. Rodriguez said that discussions are ongoing with the opposition parties, and describes himself as an “eternal optimist”.