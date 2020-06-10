Changes to the PCU: no agreement between the parties in the Commons
OTTAWA – The bill that comes to modify government programs existing emergency has not been discussed or adopted quickly, as envisioned by the liberal government in Ottawa. The House of commons has suspended its work until next Wednesday after the only deposit a first reading of C-17.
The government house leader, Pablo Rodriguez, has not obtained the unanimous consent to debate the bill. It was subsequently proposed to be split into two, to adopt the assistance for persons with disabilities, but no agreement either.
The conservatives and bloquistes are then gone of their own motions to suspend the work of parliament, the time to reach an agreement. Again, not unanimously.
The mps left the speaker of the Commons, left empty-handed.
In an interview with The canadian Press, Mr. Rodriguez has lamented the lack of willingness of the opposition to arrive at a settlement on Wednesday. He especially pointed the finger at the conservatives for refusing to give their consent to split the bill in two.
The bloquistes, and new democrats, themselves, agreed to adopt the support measures for persons with disabilities in the day Wednesday. Only the conservatives opposed it.
The liberals, for their part, have refused to agree to suspend the work of parliament, the time to reach an agreement. Mr. Rodriguez said that it was a round of “pass-pass procedural” to return to the Parliament “normal” until the next week.
The conservatives deny any responsibility and say that the liberals have lifted the nose on their applications.
In all cases, the government will have to take it again to pass his bill. “I hope we’ll be able to leave the partisanship aside, as we have been able to do in the past, and to pass bills that are good for all Quebeckers and Canadians,” wishes to Mr. Rodriguez.
Bill C-17 is divided into four parts. It modifies the eligibility criteria for the wage subsidy emergency, allows extra time under the laws of canada, provides a single payment for people with disabilities and tightens the criteria of Providing canadian emergency (PKU).
It is this last aspect that has made more noise in the last few days. A worker would not be eligible to be ECPS if he refuses to return to work when it is reasonable to do so or refuses a reasonable job offer. The fraudsters would be liable also to a large fine and a prison sentence of up to six months.
Maturity of military mission in NURSING homes
In the Commons, as the mp bloquiste Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe demanded a clear answer on the continuation of the military mission in the CHSLD du Québec, a mission that ends Friday, the minister of public Safety, Bill Blair, has said that Ottawa would be there “until mid-September.”
“This is really no longer the time to negotiate. (…) It is time to ensure that the military will remain in our NURSING homes, as the new attendants will not be trained, as long as we need it in Quebec. Is it that the minister can confirm that the mission will actually be prolonged?” insisted the deputy bloquiste.
“We have taken the commitment with the province of Quebec that we will continue to provide this support until mid-September, exactly as they have asked,” replied the minister Blair before adding a “but”.
“But we also work to ensure we have a sustainable solution and effective for the request that Quebec has done. So we are working with the province of Quebec, the canadian armed Forces and the canadian Red Cross to ensure that the necessary support is there,” added minister Blair.
Already on Tuesday, at a press conference, Mr Blair had referred to the possible division of labour between the soldiers and the employees of the Red Cross, without specifying what this would mean exactly for the military presence on the ground.
Tuesday, 933 soldiers were deployed in 14 NURSING homes in the montreal area. The military had put an end to their presence in 14 other centres from the Montréal region.
Number of cases
There has been more of 1955 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. About 2 % of them have detected the disease. We spend, on average, 33 000 tests per day in Canada.
Up to now, there have been 97 114 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 7960 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial : 53 341 case in Quebec, of which 5081 deaths; 31 341 cases in Ontario, of which 2475 death; 7276 case in Alberta, of which 151 deaths; 2669 case in British Columbia, including 167 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, of which 62 deaths; 658 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 300 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 151 cases in New Brunswick, including one fatality; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.