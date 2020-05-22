Changing of the guard at the Institute for governance of private and public organizations
If the IGOPP has taken position on the major issues of governance here and elsewhere in the world, she has also been involved with 350 organizations across Quebec, ” says Michel Nadeau.
The Institute for governance of private and public organizations (IGOPP), which has carved out a place in the debate on issues such as remuneration of executives of large companies and management of State-owned companies, initiated the first transfer of power in its history.
Founded in 2005, the IGOPP announced on Thursday that Michel Nadeau will leave his post of director-general and François Dauphin, will become the president and ceo as of 1 June. The current executive chairman of the board, Yvan Allaire, becomes non-executive chairman of the board for a ” period of transition “.
The IGOPP has the double pane to be a big player in the international debate and respond to the ras of the daisies with mr and mrs Tout-le-Monde
— Michel Nadeau
If the organization has taken a position on the major issues of governance here and elsewhere in the world, she has also been involved with 350 organizations across Quebec, said Mr. Nadeau in an interview, mentioning that these agencies are sector of health and education, but that there is also the FADOQ, the Association des directeurs de police du Québec, cooperatives, regional county municipalities, colleges, etc " this is what makes the uniqueness of the IGOPP, which has the double pane to be a big player in the international debate and respond to the ras of the daisies with mr and mrs Tout-le-Monde ", said Mr. Nadeau.
“I think the IGOPP has become fairly to be reckoned with on the topics of governance,” said Mr. Allaire. “I don’t think that there is a parliamentary commission where a matter was covered by the governance to which it has not been invited. It was a new player in the field of governance in 2005, I think that it became, up to a certain point, an institution in quebec and canada known and respected. “
Accountant by training, holder of an MBA and a lecturer at the School of management sciences of the UQAM, Mr. Dauphin has been director of research of the IGOPP from 2014 to 2017. Since that time, he was the vice-president of a property management company in Montreal. One of the challenges is that of ” maintaining the radiation, to move ideas forward and contribute to the debates, sometimes with some controversy “, he said.
Since 2005, the IGOPP has enjoyed the support of the foundation Stephen Jarislowsky, of the Authority of the financial markets, HEC Montréal and Concordia University. The circle of his other partners include financial institutions such as the Caisse de dépôt et placement, and companies such as CN, CGI, Couche-Tard, Bell, Lavery Lawyers and Pomerleau.