Channels furnished for the summer in Montreal
Photo: Paul Chiasson, The canadian Press
The mayor of Montréal, Valérie Plante
Jeanne Corriveau and
Shannon Pécourt
11: 05
- Montreal
More than 215km of pathways designed for pedestrians and cyclists have been announced for this summer in Montreal, in order to better comply with the measures of distance.
The aim is to encourage residents to visit the local shops and green spaces. This “tour” is planned for the summer season and would extend into the fall. Several sidewalks have already been expanded in this purpose. The Sainte-Catherine street will be, as every year, a pedestrian in the gay village of Montreal.
The avenue Mont-Royal, Wellington street, the street of the town, among others, will be closed to traffic of motorized vehicles.
This plan would also help the shops in the City, by giving them the space to comply with the measures of distance that are recommended by public Health.
The mayor is not closed to a possible obligation of wearing a mask in the metropolis, but it indicates that it will take a mass distribution of the cover-face in the entire metropolitan region. “Once we will receive the masks, we’re going to start massively distribute “, she said. “Forcing people to wear a mask when it’s not necessarily available, where people, for various reasons, do not have access to, I consider that this would be counter-productive. “
Valérie Plante, the mayor of Montreal, recalls that, at the approach of the long weekend, the metropolitan region is always confined, and that it remains particularly not recommended to travel between boroughs.
She unveiled this Friday, the City’s plan for summer activities, accompanied by the head of the urban planning and the mobility of the City, Eric Alan Caldwell.
More details will follow.