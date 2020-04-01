Charged and inaccessible: What the Russians have reasons to ask to bring Hyundai i30 Fastback N?
It often happens that the best representatives of the model range of any brand do not reach all markets. One such car was the Hyundai i30 Fastback N.
The phenomenon of hot hatchback generally not popular in Russia because of filthy hatchbacks as such in comparison with the crossovers. The funny thing is that even though “thirtieth” Fastback and not a hatchback, but a kind of “four-door coupe”, competing in a field of the charged hatchback.
A close relative of the Hyundai i30 is the Elantra model. In fact, the cars are similar, but the i30 seems to be in hatchback, four-door coupe and as a wagon, but the sedan, as the “Elantra” is missing.
Standard motor i30 Fastback – 271-strong 2-liter unit paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. Box off precision and comfort tap shift and a soft clutch pedal.
The engine shows good dynamics, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6 seconds. The suspension is electronically controlled and operates in five modes, customizable driver. Even in the softest suspension mode hard due to the low profile stock tires. Here, in fact, understood another reason why the Russians about the “Fastback” can only dream: the car performs well and is driven on smooth roads, but in our reality, the suspension and ground clearance of 145 mm will not allow you to enjoy the control.
The salon is also very good, but not completely. The car holds five people, but the sloping roof takes place in the head, causing the cabin comfortably can accommodate four people. The front seats are made in the manner of sports, made to the Honda Civic Type R. Despite the impressive exterior of the coupe, visibility out of it is not mediocre in this regard, the coupe loses the hatchback. Save the situation only camera in 360 degrees.
After sports seats, very sporty and turned the wheel. At the moment the steering wheel “Fastback” is one of the best FWD cars, and its response is comparable with the models of Audi, BMW or VW. Because of this, when you turn the steering wheel sometimes you have to make the effort.
Despite its advantages, the Hyundai i30 Fastback N are not accustomed to in Russia, not because the car is bad, but because the conditions of the country it is not suitable. It’s a shame that because of this past the Russian motorists is a model that could change the attitude of “Koreans” in a good way.