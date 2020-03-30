“Charged” Hyundai Kona N left on the Nordschleife
Kona is a tiny hatchback (4165?1800?1550 mm, base 2600). Hyundai i30 N on it longer than 170 mm, therefore, we will be meeting up with the smallest N-machine.
The first mention of the N-versions for crossovers Tucson and Kona dates back to 2017. Since in the course of the ironic epithet “N Kona the Barbarian”, formed from the name of the movie Conan the Barbarian (“Conan the barbarian”, 1982). Managers of Hyundai immediately warned that “charged” N the SUV will have to wait. The heavy camouflage on the Horse N, which is now being tested at the Nurburgring hints: the premiere will take place in 2021. Looks like Tucson N based on the model of the fourth generation starts early Kona.
Standard Kona hides the exhaust system, but two rounded pipe – an indispensable attribute of the N-hatchback. The same can be said about tires Michelin Pilot Super Sport (225/40 R18) and the Pirelli P Zero (235/35 R19).
Albert Biermann has confirmed that at Stake N will move the power unit from the Hyundai i30 hatchback and Veloster N N. they turboservice Theta 2.0 T-GDI, paired with a six-speed “mechanics”, produces 250 HP and 353 N•m, and the Performance package boosts power to 275 HP
It is unclear why the third and smallest hot hatch, come on all ready, is being developed for so long. I hope for some pleasant surprise, explaining the delay.