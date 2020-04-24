Charlize Theron wants to help the victims of domestic violence in containment
Actress Charlize Theron and her foundation undertake to pay a million dollars to support the efforts of emergency assistance.
LOS ANGELES — actress Charlize Theron and her foundation undertake to pay a million dollars to support the efforts of emergency assistance in connection with the pandemic of the COVID-19. The half of the sum is reserved for the fight against domestic violence exacerbated by the confinement.
The organisation, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, announced on Wednesday that the initiative, called “Together For Her” (All for it) will donate $ 500,000 to shelters for women victims of domestic violence and community-based programs dedicated to the prevention.
Several speakers warned against the risk posed by the containment measures for victims of domestic violence. Many women and children are trapped in the same residence as their executioner with little means of escape.
The actress, oscar winner and his foundation will support organizations in the United States and in South Africa, the country of origin of Charlize Theron.
Additional funds will be paid to the partner organization, CARE and the american Foundation of the entertainment industry.
“While the pandemic of the COVID-19 force people to remain confined, life has become even more dangerous for the women victims of domestic violence, particularly for those who are marginalized and whose risk of violence is even greater”, one can read in the declaration of the foundation Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project.
The foundation is also trying to collect donations for adjusting its contribution. All the money donated to Together for Her will be redistributed to shelters, support services for women, hotlines and other intervention services to women and children victims of domestic violence.
Charlize Theron says reaching out to other influential women and organizations wanting to join the movement to help people in need.