Charlotte Cardin and Sam Roberts are in addition to the poster All together

Charlotte Cardin will take part in the great benefit evening Stronger Together – All together, on Sunday.
23 April, 2020 17: 12
Updated at 23: 45
The canadian Press
MONTREAL — After Celine Dion and Marie-Mai, Quebec Charlotte Cardin, Georges St-Pierre, Sam Roberts, as well as Cirque du Soleil, in addition to a very long list of distinguished canadians who will be of great benefit evening Stronger Together – All together, on Sunday.
Broadcast at 18: 30 on more than a hundred platforms, variety, the special broadcast of 90 minutes will feature musical performances and testimonials from artists, activists and athletes “in support of front-line workers who fight the COVID-19”. We will also donations to food Banks of Canada, which hopes to raise $ 150 Million to provide immediate support during the pandemic COVID-19.
The program will be disseminated on V, ICI ARTV, SériesPlus, VRAK, united States TV, CBC, CTV, Global and CityTV, but also by hundreds of radio stations and on platforms of streaming, which TOU.TV.
The displays already included, inter alia, Avril Lavigne, David Foster, Justin Bieber, Kiefer Sutherland, Measha Brueggergosman, Mike Myers, Ryan Reynolds, Serena Ryder, the Barenaked Ladies, Bryan Adams, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Chris Hadfield, David Suzuki, Margaret Atwood, Michael Bublé, Rick Hansen, Sarah McLachlan, Shania Twain, Tessa Virtue and almost the entire distribution of the decedent’s series Schitt”s Creek.
It was announced also on Thursday, a “musical performance” one with “more than two dozen personalities”. The song, produced by Jon Levine (Celine Dion, Avril Lavigne), will be available on all platforms immediately after its distribution, and the profits from this initiative will be donated to the canadian Red Cross for the fight against the COVID-19.