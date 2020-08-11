Chaudière-Appalaches: a young motorcyclist lost his life in a collision with a car

August 10, 2020 12h44

Updated at 22h18

Émilie Pelletier

The Sun

A motorcyclist in his twenties was killed Monday after being involved in a collision with a car on the road 277, the junction between St-Léon-de-Standon and Lac-Etchemin in the Chaudière-Appalaches.

The accident occurred at about 9.45 am on Monday. The spokesman of the Sûreté du Québec, Anik Lamirande explains that the driver of the motorcycle came into collision with the car at the time of this last was a turn in an entry.

The motorcyclist, a native of the region of Chaudière-Appalaches, has suffered “serious injuries” in the accident. His death was recorded in the hospital.

Experts in survey collision were on the scene to determine the circumstances of the accident.

Le Soleil

