Chelsea, Juventus and PSG will fight for Hakimi
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The Moroccan player is claimed by a number of clubs.
Defender Borussia D Ashraf Hakimi, whose contract belongs to real Madrid in the transfer window will be a target for many clubs, reports.
According to the source, in the off-season for the Moroccan player will battle Chelsea, PSG and Juventus. Also to keep the player on a permanent basis want Dortmund.
It is noted that Hakimi would like to return to real Madrid, but real can not guarantee the player a place in the starting lineup that could force fobeka to leave Madrid.
In the current season the defender has played 37 matches in the t-shirt “bees” – his seven goals and ten assists.