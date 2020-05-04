Chemists offer businesses the production of disinfectant
May 3, 2020 19: 25 pm
Helen Mocha
The canadian Press
The Ordre des chimistes du Québec (OCQ), offers its assistance to québec businesses that have chosen to convert their production to meet the needs created by the arrival of the COVID-19.
The output of the OCQ occurs in a context of scarcity of certain products, such as the gel hand sanitizer or disinfecting industrial surfaces of desks or other objects.
In an interview with The canadian Press on Sunday, Michel Alsayegh, chairperson of the Order of chemists of Quebec, has assured that the aim is not to point the finger at business, but to provide support and to ensure the protection of the public.
“In spite of the emergency context which leads companies to convert their production, they must ensure the quality, efficacy and safety of the product they manufacture. For example, when you are going to use hydroalcoholic gel to sanitise your hands, we will ensure that it is not irritating to the skin”, explains Mr. Alsayegh.
“A company or a factory which was a completely different product and then all of a sudden decides to do gels, hydro-alcoholic, it becomes something where there must be a minimum supervision, ideally from a professional chemist. ”
Michel Alsayegh, chairperson of the Order of chemists of Quebec
Michel Alsayegh recognizes, however, that the production of chemicals is already regulated by Health Canada and that many companies had already chemists and microbiologists to their employment. His message is therefore aimed at those who do not.
“What is their offer, is to have access to a chemist if they ask us, either in consultation or for a long-term employment,” says the one who is the president of the college for the past two years.
The OCQ can therefore be put in relation to different companies with its members, some 2800 chemists who are governed by a code of ethics. To do this, it is sufficient to inform on the website of the Ordre des chimistes du Québec or make the request by e-mail at information@ocq.qc.ca
Mr. Alsayegh submits that the approach of the OCQ was welcomed to Quebec by the ministry of Economy and Innovation, as it has been notified in advance as early as mid-April
“The ministry of Economy has welcomed with open arms the idea. We had a few exchanges of letters, but definitely, they support our initiative and would like to actually that these are different plants that turn assure the quality of their products.”