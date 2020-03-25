Chess live without coronavirus with football stars, movies and music

Yekaterinburg hosts the only international competition in the world. The candidates tournament. Eight desperate guys (including three Russians: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk and Kirill Alekseenko) are fighting for the boards, and beyond!Struggling with my fears, against each other and fight in the depths of his fine mental chess organization news about the pandemic. What it’s like to be the only one playing professional athletes in the world in the international arena? Who will throw down the gauntlet invincible Magnus Carlsen? Retain forgetful sole leadership?
Unique live show on the most popular chess website. Permanent lead – triple Olympic champion, member of world championship battles Evgeny Bareev, former head of the Russian chess Ilya Levitov will entertain fans of the ancient game is not only boring options, but also live concerts, tales and anecdotes. Away broadcast famous players – player of the youth national team on football Alexey Tataev, who won the Sergey Galitsky (the Soviet MMR) in the simultaneous game. Bassist of the legendary band “Time Machine” Alexander Kutikov. Multiple winner of the crystal owl “What? Where? When?” Boris Levin. Famous grandmasters: Sergey Karjakin, Rauf Mamedov, Alexander Khalifman, Evgeny Tomashevsky, Alexander Ryazantsev, Sergei Rublevsky and others. You will be bored and interested. Do you think that chess is boring? In isolation there is nothing better than online and bereavem and Levitova. It’s cooler than just a sport. This show is at all times. You will forget about sex with your lover and throw a drink. Battles over the Board – that’s a real rock and roll.