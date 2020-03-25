Chess live without coronavirus with football stars, movies and music

Today 14.00!

Yekaterinburg hosts the only international competition in the world. The candidates tournament. Eight desperate guys (including three Russians: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk and Kirill Alekseenko) are fighting for the boards, and beyond!Struggling with my fears, against each other and fight in the depths of his fine mental chess organization news about the pandemic. What it’s like to be the only one playing professional athletes in the world in the international arena? Who will throw down the gauntlet invincible Magnus Carlsen? Retain forgetful sole leadership?