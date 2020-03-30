Chevrolet Damas and Labo got the Kazakhstani registration
Production of the two cars are going to organize on the production line in Kostanay. Today representatives it became known that the brand Chevrolet will provide an opportunity for Kazakh enterprises to build a model series. Production will establish in the framework of the enterprises of LLP “Saryarkaavtoprom” and JSC “UzAuto Motors”.
At the moment the plant in Kostanay has been producing 6 models of Chevrolet. These include: Trailblazer, Malibu, Cobalt and Spark, and now their number will increase Damas and Labo. After localization of the Assembly in Kazakhstan models will get an attractive price tag.
It should be noted that the quality of the Assembly of Kazakh Chevrolet Damas and Labo will not be inferior to competitors. Special attention is given reliability level, you must possess a commercial vehicles. Chevrolet plans stronger foothold in the local market.
Now leaders in the commercial vehicle segment are: Lada Largus, Volkswagen Caddy and Peugeot Partner. Initially the production capacity was 26 thousand cars a year, but now half of the volume is intended for export. Start a new line at the plant will provide employment of about 1 thousand people. Sorry to take the local market model Captiva the Chevrolet brand has no plans.
From innovations in the world of news should pay attention to the idea to revive the Geely sub-brand. About Maple was not heard for more than 10 years, and now plan to revive the production-sharing model range. Maple intends to use for the production of electric cars.