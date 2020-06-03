Child care Services in family environment: “the elastic is stretched to the maximum”
“I make half of my salary, not to mention the protective equipment I had to buy,” claimed the educator in a child care setting is not recognized, Cathy Larouche.
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
Nearly a month after the announcement by the minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, a financial assistance program for child care settings are unrecognized, Quebec has never loosed its purse. At the end of resources, educators are urging the government Legault act. This is the case of Cathy Larouche, which operates this type of resource in Granby.
“The minister Lacombe announced on 6 may that we would be able to help. And we had nothing. At this time, nearly three-quarters of the teachers like me working at a loss to about$7/h. The elastic is stretched. It’s starting to be very precarious. It is necessary that the government Legault delivers on its promises, otherwise we will all go bankrupt as a private network”, claimed in an interview to Cathy Larouche.
According to the most recent data, there are more than 500 child care services that are not recognized across the province. However, “many have not had a strong enough” to weather the crisis which has been raging for months, before resigning themselves to close their doors, ” said the educator.
With 50% of the children in its daycare service, Cathy Larouche says, “doing miracles” to keep the head out of the water. “By chance, I had a small financial cushion. But it runs out quickly. I make half of my salary. Not counting the equipment of protection that I had to buy, masks, lab coats and a visor. It represents more than$500.”
“Abandoned”
Cathy Larouche feels “abandoned” by the minister of the Family. While Quebec finance positions in the public sector as well as in subsidized child care, the owners of child care services that are not recognized do not have access to this assistance.
“And as my income is slightly higher than the minimum standard to obtain the PCU (delivery canadian emergency), I did not right,” said the educator.
From the 22 June, the ratios in child care settings that are not recognized must be reset to 100%, allowing Cathy Larouche to welcome three more children, for a total of six.
“But until then, I am sure that several other PNR will have to close, she said. The government of Quebec is trying so hard to revive the economy. But, if the parents do not have places for their children, they will not be able to return to work. It is necessary that the minister Lacombe and his team to find a solution. We must act, and quickly.”