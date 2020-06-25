Child pornography: the index which has helped to save a child
On the video in question, a man agressait sexually a child of 18 months. “I’ve never seen anything worse than this video-there”, dropped an investigator of experience to the lieutenant-detective Marie-Manon Savard, head of the Unit of sexual exploitation against minors in the SPVQ.
24 June 2020
Updated on June 25, 2020 to 4h03
Marc Allard
The Sun
In a truck of the police of Quebec, police officers specialized in technological crime, and investigators are inspecting the computer hardware of a man arrested for possession of child pornography.
It is here that they have seen the video, disturbing even for police officers accustomed to this kind of images.
In this June 10, the Unit of the sexual exploitation of minors of the police Department of the City of Quebec (SPVQ) had to stop Brian Labrie-Poulin, 29, at his home in Beauport. Social networks were reporting the suspect four times for the uploading of files of child pornography.
Inside the truck of the SPVQ parked in front of the apartment Labrie-Poulin, the two police officers specialized in technological crime, accompanied by an investigator working to extract the data behind all the devices connected to the Internet, seized from the suspect. They were looking for images related to the denunciations. They were quickly found, but have also spotted a video that was going to lead an arrest in the United States.
Ms. Savard has seen itself a part of the video. Like every time she is witness to a sexual assault on a child, she has erected a psychological barrier. “Emotionally, it’s difficult,” she said. But it should not be linked to the image, it is not necessary to throw it to one of our children or children’s children.”
Still, the video was “extreme” and that it could cause traumatic effects. The lieutenant detective has limited the exposure of police officers to the images. It has also texté a psychologist assigned to the Module of the major crimes of the SPVQ to meet those who had been exposed to the images.
“We can see something very shocking, which makes us nothing, and the next day, see a photo of modelling, very “basic” level of child pornography, and there, the brain can crack,” remarks Marie-Manon Savard.
GPS coordinates
Despite the horror of the images, there was still hope. The technicians of the SPVQ have managed to find the GPS coordinates of the place where the video was shot.
The police officers who are fighting against child pornography they rarely have access to this type of index, which is lost over the thousands of sharing videos, especially on the dark web. They see the images, but often do not have the opportunity to go back to the source to remove victims from the clutches of their abusers, which is the primary purpose of the Unit of sexual exploitation against minors in the SPVQ.
Almost every week, the police arrest those who possess or distribute child pornography. But they chop off a seldom those who produce it, and this can be very frustrating for the police. “Each file is child pornography, it is a child who is assaulted,” recalls Ms. Savard.
The GPS coordinates indicated that the video was shot in Phoenix, Arizona. The investigator of record, the detective sergeant Claude Poulin, has warned the Team investigating the sexual exploitation of children on the internet (IBCSE) of the Sûreté du Québec, has warned the national coordination Centre against sexual exploitation of children in the RCMP, which has alerted the Department of homeland Security of the United States.
Two days after the search warrant at Brian Labrie-Poulin, SPVQ was informed that a man had been arrested in Phoenix. “It was very fast. The moment where everyone knows that there is a child in danger, one does not take six months to tack,” says dr. Savard.
The suspect in Arizona, has confessed to the crime, according to the information received by the SPVQ. It was the father of the child, which was under assault since its birth.
It was the first time that the Unity of the sexual exploitation of minors helped to save a young victim in the United States from a video, an accomplishment very motivating for the unit, stresses Marie-Manon Savard. “This is what we work day after day”.