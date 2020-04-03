“Children”: survive tomorrow
Caroline Laberge
Pink (Chantal Baril, left) burst into the life of Adele (Danielle Proulx) and Robin (Germain Houde), isolated in a cabin to escape a disaster.
In the near future, the world is recovering from a major environmental disaster, particularly related to the explosion of a nuclear power plant located by the sea. Adele (Danielle Proulx) and Robin (Germain Houde) isolate themselves in a cabin to escape the effects of the radiation, and wait until the situation stabilizes. When Pink (Chantal Baril), a former colleague who has left the country for 38 years, bursts into their lives, the question of the leak and privileges arose more pressing than ever.
Presented for the first time in French in Montreal (after having been played at the Centaur last fall in English), the room The children of Lucy Kirkwood touches on environmental issues (the dangers of a coming catastrophe will continue to be a source of inspiration for a long time), but from an original angle, that of the responsibility of the privileged.
If Kirkwood is concerned about a possible end of the world, it is by reflecting on the individual and collective responsibilities incurred by disasters. Inspired by the events of Fukushima in 2011 (then an earthquake caused a devastating tsunami and the explosion of the reactors of the nuclear power plant), it bypasses any opposition to the discourse of doomsday that could raise the climatosceptiques of any kind. The end awaits us, its effects are already being felt (that almost 10 years have passed since Fukushima is terrifying), and we said Kirkwood, react will ask for sacrifices.
The author puts in question the point of view of the privileged : Robin and Adele are wealthy (former nuclear engineers, who have worked hard to enjoy their retirement) and are able to think of degrowth by choice rather than by necessity, a Pink trip around the world and is a teacher of university in the United States for almost 40 years… Without trying to point to guilt, or battle of the generations between them (in this sense, never show the children of Adele and Robin is a good choice), it considers the issues of legacy and inheritance collective left by one generation to another ; the questioning of ethics between responsibility and guilt is all the more strong.
With its accents naturalists, and even if it is based on a series of revelations shock a little sewn in white thread, the text of Kirkwood confronts quite skillfully our received ideas and the social divide which seems to separate two generations.
Game on two plans
Marie-Hélène Gendreau places his pawns carefully with an accurate staging that embraces the bent of the naturalist of the text while maintaining spaces for sequences more dreamlike. With the help of his designer, Gendreau skillfully plays on two plans : lighting wispy of Julie Bass to the music soft and enveloping of Mykalle Bielinski passing through the set design of Marie-Renée Bourget Harvey (made of materials eco-friendly, in collaboration with Écoscéno, for the theatre Jean-Duceppe to be consistent with the message that he carries) that removes the border between the inside of the chalet and the nature outside, not to mention the game felt and invested actors, everything is there to capture the attention and wear them with force the urgent questions posed by Kirkwood.
Children
Text : Lucy Kirkwood. Translation : Maryse Warda. Directed by : Marie-Hélène Gendreau. The théâtre Jean-Duceppe from 26 February to 28 march.