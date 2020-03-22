“Children’s joy rested upon him after each victory of real Madrid. Did not Lorenzo Sanz

The football world says goodbye to former President of real Madrid, who returned to “cream” the title of the strongest club of the world 32 years later.

He fought the disease like a champion

Coronavirus takes not only health but also life. Until now, the world of football this tragedy are not related, but on March 21 it became known that the disease took from us the former President of real Madrid Lorenzo Sanz. It smerit was the first tangible loss to the entire world community.

Lorenzo Sanz eight days spent in a fever on Tuesday and was hospitalized. The diagnosis of coronavirus. On Wednesday due to kidney failure, his condition deteriorated. Besides, he suffered from hypertension, so considering the age and doctors were initially pessimistic. “In the last two days he fights it like a Champ, but hope for success is zero. Let the support it provided to make a miracle possible,” – wrote in social networks by his son Lorenzo, who served as Director of basketball the “Real world”.

Alas, the miracle did not happen. And the saddest thing is, because of the isolation the family could not accompany him in recent days. “My father just died. He didn’t deserve it to end this way and that way. One of the best, the most courageous and hardworking people I have ever seen, left us. Family and “real” were his passion. My mom and brothers, we enjoyed every moment and will remember them with pride. Rest in peace”.

Sanz returned to real greatness and created the Foundation for Perez

Sans-eldest – born in Madrid (9 August 1943). He was born in modest but very large family. He had nine brothers, and he himself among them senior. He started his career as a player was a goalkeeper, but a great player, he never got off. But founded a factory for the manufacture of Wallpaper, Sanz was a successful businessman and in 1985 came to the Board of Directors of real Madrid, becoming a member of the Board when the newly-elected President Ramon Mendoza. 10 years later he became the successor of his patron, laid the Foundation of “real”, which was picked up and developed his replacement Florentino Perez.

In one summer in 1996, the Sansa updated and over half of the team sold to Ivan Zamorano, Juan Esnaider, Michael Laudrup and Luis Enrique , and signed them to replace Predrag Mijatovic, Davor of the Suker, Clarence Seedorf, Roberto Carlos, Christian Panucci and Bodo Ilgner. And led this team were in the heyday of the coaching forces of Fabio Capello. Together , Fernando Hierro, Fernando Redondo and Raul , this team a few years in Europe have imposed on all of the horror, became the champion of the country (1997), won two Champions League (1998 and 2000), which did not submit to the “creamy” already in 1966 (for 32 years!) and the Intercontinental Cup (1998). However, under the leadership of other coaches Jupp Heynckes and Vicente del BosqueE.

In the summer of 1997, the Sansa took from under the noses of Barcelona future world champion Christian Karembeu, when it came to the team aytor Karanko, Fernando Morientes, Savio, iván Campo, Michel Salgado, Ivan Helguera and Steve McManaman, and from “Castilla” broke up Guti, Iker Casillas and Samuel Eto’o. With him began the era of star acquisitions, when it has been paid 25 million euros for the striker, Arsenal’s Nicolas Anelka.

That’s when it the Madrid superclub made a tremendous marketing breakthrough by creating in 1999 a private TV channel. Sansa’s mandate expired in 2001, but a year later, the club celebrated the centenary, and Sansa decided to hold elections ahead of schedule, which unexpectedly lost to Perez. The 60 million euros was signed by the captain of “Barcelona” Luis Figo and won the election by a margin of three thousand votes – 16 469 to 13, 302. In 2004, he tried again, but the train was gone – he scored only about 5% of the vote. For the rest of his life he criticized the winner, but it was not envy the loser – only a desire to make a great club even greater.

Declaración del presidente Florentino Pérez sobre Lorenzo Sanz.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) March 22, 2020

“His death makes these difficult days more difficult”

Condolences and words of support for the family was expressed by many members of the Madrid family many legendary players, Florentino Perez and even PSG.

Florentino Perez:

– First of all – my condolences to his family. Send them your love and support during this difficult time, madridista is on their side. The conditions in which we find ourselves, very cruel – they do not allow us to be near loved ones in their last moments. It’s incredibly sad and hard. The time has come that we could not imagine even in their worst nightmares.

Today we remember Lorenzo Sanz, who became a victim of this tragedy. He was the President who brought us the long-awaited European Champions Cup after a 32-year hiatus. We will always remember him for the President who brought us joy and hope may 20, 1998 in Amsterdam. Thanks to the victories of real Madrid returned to their rightful position in the football annals.

I was lucky enough to have Lorenzo with Sansa and his family very warm relations. He shared with us the victory that we got in recent years was with us at the stadium, rejoicing with us on Board. Will always remember the childish joy that lit his after each victory of real Madrid. We lost a madridista that significant part of his life dedicated to his greatest love – “real”.

We will do everything we can to honor his memory and legacy. He deserves the greatest recognition. In these difficult times, let us not forget that we need to be strong and steadfast to the end. This is what I would like our President Lorenzo Sanz.

Roberto Carlos:

– I have only words of gratitude for all that you did for us. Rest in peace, President.

Sergio Ramos:

– A very sad day for “real”. Lorenzo Sanz was tied up yesterday and today the two figures in history: 7 and 8 (seventh and eighth victories in the Champions League – approx. ed.). His death makes those difficult days even harder. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. Sleep well.

Iker Casillas:

– Rest in peace, President. Hug family and friends in these difficult times. The memory of all who left us due to this deadly disease. I wish you all much strength.

DEP Presidente, un abrazo enorme a la familia y amigos en estos momentos tan duros. Y un recuerdo muy especial para aquellos que también nos han dejado a causa de este fatal virus. Mucha fuerza a todos. pic.twitter.com/PEz6ciCAVg — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) March 21, 2020

Raul:

– Rest in peace, Mr. President, we will never forget.

Descansa en paz presidente, nunca te olvidaremos.💔 pic.twitter.com/QAvrINBCot — Raúl González Blanco (@RaulGonzalez) March 21, 2020

Christian Karembeu:

My condolences to the whole family Sansa in connection with the death of Lorenzo. I was deeply saddened when I learned this terrible news, lost a father, friend and above all the President, which allowed madridistas again to achieve victory in the Champions League in the seventh and eighth time. I would like to thank the President for what he has given me the opportunity to fulfill my dream to play for real Madrid. Also thanks to you I was fortunate to learn your entire family. Rest in peace.

Hugo Sanchez:

– Express our sadness at the passing of my friend Lorenzo Sanz, who dedicated her life to her family, friends and her beloved “real”. As President of the club, he won the 7-th and 8-th European Cup. My condolences to the family and the Madrid fans in connection with a tragic loss.