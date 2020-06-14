Chile: the resignation of the minister of Health in the midst of a crisis of the Covid-19
Chile recorded Friday its worst daily figures relating to the epidemic, with 222 deaths and 6754 new infections in the last 24 hours.
June 13 2020 13: 27
AFP
Agence France-Presse
SANTIAGO, CHILE — The minister of Health of chile, Jaime Manalich, resigned Saturday as the epidemic of Covid-19 is in full progress in Chile in spite of the confinement imposed on the inhabitants of the capital Santiago for over a month.
“I thank Jaime Manalich for his commitment,” said the president, Sebastian Pinera, after a week of controversy over rising cases of novel coronavirus.
“The situation in our country continues to worsen, especially in the metropolitan region, in Santiago, said Friday that Arturo Zuniga, an official with the ministry of Health.
The Chile totaled Saturday 167 355 contamination and 3101 deaths since the onset of the first case on 3 march.
The infections continue to increase steadily in this country of 18 million inhabitants, despite the confinement imposed to the seven million inhabitants of Santiago for almost a month.
The cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar, some 150 km west of the capital, are also confined since Friday, as well as several other localities in the country.