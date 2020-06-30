China: a licensed vaccine in the army

| June 29, 2020 | News | No Comments

Chine: un vaccin autorisé au sein de l'armée

Chine: un vaccin autorisé au sein de l'armée

The chinese company CanSinoBIO collaborates with the Academy of military medical sciences on one of the vaccines, anti-COVID-19 the most advanced at the present time.

Share

June 29, 2020 10: 16

Updated at 22h53

Share

China: a licensed vaccine in the army

Agence France-Presse

BEIJING — The chinese military has authorised the use in its ranks of a vaccine against the COVID-19, designed jointly by a research institute of the military and a pharmaceutical company, said on Monday the company.

Laboratories around the world are competing to find a cure against the novel coronavirus, first detected in late 2019 in China and which has already killed more than 500, 000 deaths on a global scale.

About half of the 17 vaccines currently in clinical trials (that is to say, on the man) are developed by the laboratories or the institutes of chinese, according to information from the world health Organization (WHO).

Among them, the chinese company CanSinoBIO collaborates with the Academy of military medical sciences on one of the vaccines, anti-COVID-19 the most advanced at the present time.

“The clinical trial data have shown a good safety profile and high levels of immune response, humoral and cellular”, welcomed the company in a statement to the Hong Kong stock Exchange, where it is listed.

She argues that the central military Commission, the institution which is subject to the chinese army, has given the green light on the 25th of June to a use of the vaccine on the military.

It was not clear in the immediate future if this permission implies a vaccination campaign in the chinese army, which has about two million members. The ministry of Defence has not responded to a request for comment from AFP.

CanSinoBIO has also stressed in its press release, the yet not be able to guarantee that its vaccine would be marketed to the general public.

According to the latest tally from the WHO, in addition to the 17 vaccines the COVID-19 tested on humans, 132 others are currently undergoing preclinical evaluation.

None has yet received approval to be marketed.

+

THE PANDEMIC, “FAR From OVER”, SAYS The WHO

Chine: un vaccin autorisé au sein de l'armée

“Tomorrow, six months will have passed since the WHO first began to receive reports concerning a group of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in China”, said Monday the director general of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

AFP, Fabrice Coffrini

The pandemic of COVID-19 “is far from over,” and “is accelerating” even, warned Monday the world health Organization (WHO), calling on the world to take action now without waiting for a vaccine.

“Tomorrow, six months will have passed since the WHO first began to receive reports concerning a group of cases of pneumonia of unknown cause in China,” said the director-general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Six months ago, none of us could have imagined how our world, and our lives would be upset by this new virus,” he added, during a virtual press conference.

Six months after China had formally state the onset of the disease in December, the new coronavirus has resulted in the death of more than 500, 000 people in the world. And more than 10 million cases have been identified, of which almost half are now considered as cured.

“We all want that it all ends. We all want to resume our lives. But the harsh reality is that this is far from being finished,” said the head of the WHO. He also reiterated that the pandemic “is accelerating” currently.

“We have already lost so much, but we can not lose hope,” he added.

Underlining that a vaccine will be an “important tool” to control the virus over the long term, he called on the governments and citizens to put in place of the “simple solutions” in order to “save lives now”.

It has thus called on governments “to test, trace, isolate, and quarantine the case, asking the people to respect the hygiene measures, wear a mask when they are needed and to respect the rules of distancing.

+

THE GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

The pandemic of the new coronavirus that has killed at least 502 599 deaths in the world since China is a formal state of the onset of the disease in December, according to a report drawn up by AFP from official sources on Monday to 15 pm, eastern daylight time.

More than 10 208 540 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories since the beginning of the epidemic, of which at least 5 094 900 are now considered as cured.

This number of diagnosed cases does not reflect, however, that a fraction of the real number of infections. Some countries test only for severe cases, others use the tests as a priority for tracing and number of poor countries do not have that capacity screening limited.

Since the count conducted Sunday at 15 pm, eastern daylight time, 2969 deaths and 144 004 new cases have been identified in the world. The countries that have recorded the most new deaths are Brazil, with 552 new dead, India (380), and Mexico (267).

The United States, who have identified their first death linked to the coronavirus in the beginning of February, are the most affected country in terms of both numbers of deaths than cases, with 125 928 death for 2 564 163 cases. At least 685 164 people have been declared cured.

After the United States, the countries most affected are Brazil, with 57 622 dead for 1 344 143 cases, the United Kingdom with 43 575 dead (311 965 cases), Italy (34 744 deaths (240 436 cases), and France with 29 813 deaths (200 667 cases).

Among the hardest-hit countries, Belgium is the one that suffers the most number of deaths relative to its population, with 84 deaths per 100 000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom (64) Spain (61) Italy (57), and Sweden (53).

China (without the territories of Hong Kong and Macao) has officially counted a total of 83 512 cases (12 new between Sunday and Monday), whose 4634 deaths and 78 460 healings.

Europe had Monday to 15 pm, eastern daylight time, 196 428 death for 2 660 794 cases, the United States and Canada 134 538 deaths (2 667 981 cases), Latin America and the Caribbean 112 321 deaths (2 491 030 cases), Asia 33 689 deaths (1 251 153 cases), the Middle East 15 819 deaths (743 172 cases), Africa 9671 death (385 166 cases), and Oceania 133 deaths (9244 case).

This balance sheet was created from data collected by the offices of the AFP with national competent authorities and information from the world health Organization (WHO). Because of the corrections made by the authorities, or in publications of late data, the figures increase to 24 hours may not correspond exactly to those published the previous day. AFP

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *