China asks Trudeau to cease its “special remarks “irresponsible”
Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, said that the chinese authorities had “directly linked” the cases of MESSRS. Kovrig and Spavor to Mrs. Meng. He called on Beijing to put an end to their “arbitrary detention”.
Share
22 June 2020 9h06
Share
China asks Trudeau to cease its “special remarks “irresponsible”
Associated Press
BEIJING — China sought on Monday to the prime minister Justin Trudeau a “stop passing remarks irresponsible” after he declared that the decision of Beijing to accuse the Canadians of espionage was related to the arrest by his country’s leader for chinese Huawei.
The accusations of spying are “completely different” in the case of the leader of Huawei Meng Wanzhou, said a spokesman for the ministry of foreign Affairs. Ms. Meng has been halted due to the us accusations related to alleged violations of trade sanctions against Iran.
The arrest of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor has been widely viewed as retaliation against Canada, after the arrest of Ms. Meng in December 2018 in Vancouver. Charges have been laid against them Friday after a canadian judge ruled that the case of extradition of Ms. Meng could move on to the next step, bringing it closer to the submission of the dossier to the us authorities.
Mr. Trudeau, speaking to reporters in Ottawa, said that the chinese authorities had “directly linked” the cases of MESSRS. Kovrig and Spavor to Mrs. Meng. He called on Beijing to put an end to their “arbitrary detention”.
“The arbitrary detention does not exist”, said the spokesperson of the ministry, Zhao Lijian.
“China urges the canadian leader concerned to respect seriously the spirit of the rule of law, respect the judicial sovereignty of China and to stop making remarks irresponsible,” added Mr. Zhao.
Ms. Meng, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, and daughter of its founder, is accused of having lied to the banks in Hong Kong about the relationship of Huawei with Iran, in possible violation of u.s. sanctions.
The case of Ms. Meng is an “incident policy serious” and is part of american efforts “to remove the chinese enterprises of high technology and Huawei,” said Mr. Zhao. He said that Canada was “playing the role of an accomplice”.
“We urge Canada to correct its mistakes as soon as possible, to immediately release Meng Wanzhou, and to ensure that she goes home safely”, asked Mr. Zhao.
Ms. Meng lives in a mansion she owned in Vancouver, where she would work to obtain a graduate degree. MESSRS. Kovrig and Spavor are held in a secret location and denied access to lawyers or family members.
China also has sentenced to death two other Canadians and suspended imports of canadian canola.
Mr. Zhao said that the visits of foreign diplomats to the prisoners had been suspended because of the outbreak of coronavirus.