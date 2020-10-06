The Asian country is working in parallel on five possible vaccines against covid-19, which are in the last phase of clinical trials.

China asked the World Health Organization (WHO) for a preliminary debate so that this body authorizes the vaccines developed in that country and endorses them for use in other countries.

The WHO essential medicines coordinator in that region, Socorro Escalante , who stressed that the Asian country already has five vaccines in the last phase of clinical trials .

“Through this mechanism (a preliminary discussion), we could facilitate the assessment of the quality, safety and efficacy of these vaccines that could be available for us to authorize in other countries,” Escalante explained.

“China's willingness to discuss with the WHO about the possibility of having its vaccines listed for emergency use is a very good indicator of solidarity in this region and support for other countries to have access to vaccines,” he added.

Asked whether Chinese vaccines will be made available to their Asian neighbors sooner, the representative said that “the principles are the same for all vaccines, and the objective of the WHO is to ensure that all countries have access to the first vaccines of the that they are guaranteed to be safe, effective and of good quality ”.

China has five possible vaccines against covid-19 in the last phase of clinical trials, of which four are developed entirely by national companies and the fifth is a collaboration between the Chinese Fosun, the German Biontech and the American Pfizer.