China has resumed building cars, but nobody buys
Almost all Chinese automakers have resumed work after the end of the quarantine, the epidemic caused by a coronavirus. However, due to the worsening economy, demand for cars is almost there.
Production recovered 97% of the automotive industry in China. The work came out about 82% of the employees of these plants, and the performance has already reached the same period in 2019.
However, due to low demand, production may soon decrease space for storage of new cars is not enough. To spur sales, the Chinese authorities plan to launch programs to stimulate demand for new cars.
Because of the coronavirus most car manufacturers throughout the world have frozen pipelines: some of them faced a shortage of components produced in China or other countries, other suspended work to reduce the rate of spread of the virus among employees.