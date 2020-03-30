China returns to work, but not to a normal life -The Economist
In good times work GU Changsha was to convince companies to invest in LINGANG, a free trade zone located on the edge of Shanghai, adjacent to the Pacific ocean. But in the last two months when China fought COVID-19, his job was to ensure basic survival, both physical and corporate. First, his Agency commandeered two hotels, to isolate everyone who comes in LINGANG of virus-infected regions. Then he began to offer conditional cash grants are there in isolation companies. “There is no fixed limit on subsidies,” he says in the mirror.
At a time when China introduced measures of self-isolation, economists believed that the economic growth of China will be V-shaped. First there will be a sharp slowdown, but once the situation with the virus will be brought under control, will begin a quick recovery, as happened after the Chinese outbreak of SARS SARS in 2003. Economists were right about slowing down. Hundreds of millions of people remain in isolation for several weeks. Factories, offices, restaurants and shops were closed, and now the same is happening around the world. Most analysts believe that China’s economy in the first three months of 2020 has declined by about 10%. According to official data, the last time an economic slowdown in China was observed over four decades ago, at the end of the cultural revolution.
The Outlook for a quick and strong economic recovery is more controversial. Due to the fact that now practically are not revealed new cases COVID-19, the government is trying to restore normal life. Since the end of February, at four separate meetings of the ruling Politburo of China’s leaders said they wanted to restart the economy. But it is not so easy when the pandemic is still raging in other regions.
The revival of growth implies an increase in both demand and supply. Officials trained in Marxist theory, which focuses on production, not consumption, of course, first turned his attention to the production of goods. The main problem was a shortage of workers, many of whom have gone to their hometowns for the spring holidays just before the quarantine is still not back. But production centres located along the coast, there are custom-made trains and buses to take workers back.
Officials boast that things are back to almost normal. Resumed full work 98% of all companies, according to the regulator of the stock market. According to the planning Commission, the country also implemented 89% of major investment projects, from airport expansion to the laying of pipelines. “The work of the Chinese factories are in full swing,” said state news Agency Xinhua (Xinhua – editor) of 21 March.
However, the real picture of things different from that which shows the Chinese news Agency. When any measure has become an official goal, it is susceptible to distortion – the phenomenon known as the “law of Goodheart”. That was amply demonstrated in China over the years. In this case, the obsession with the “indicator of the resumption of work” caused the excitement. Some lower-level officials tell firms to embellish their recovery rates, according to kiatysky journal of Heishin (Caixin – ed.). To help prevent this?? the trick, the Central government began to check the data about the electricity. What is the next logical step? Some companies were told to consume more energy and include non-working equipment.
Measures to prevent another surge COVID-19, added to the inherent difficulties in the manufacturing sector of China. The German Manager of the plant for the production of optical wires in Jiangsu province (Jiangsu – ed.) has divided its employees into ten individual units to minimise the risk of cross-infection. Units are kept separately from each other in the factory, in the cafeteria, and hostels. Such measures are necessary, but burdensome, he says. Firms also fear to send personnel to other regions of the country, because in some places still maintained the 14-day quarantine for outsiders. Travel between cities, whether by plane, train or car, is less than half its normal level. Video calls help only when you need to fix cracked oven.
However, on the supply side in the markets, the overall picture is encouraging. Large companies report that they are fully working. Foxconn, which manufactures most of Apple’s iPhone in China, said that by the end of March will resume normal production. Even many small companies are in good shape. Sean Xie, General Manager of the German company Lenze automation in China, says all two hundred and sixty of its employees returned to the plant in Shanghai on March 20th, except for a couple that is still stuck in Wuhan, the center of the flash COVID-19 (Wuhan plans to remove the insulation 8 April).
To revive, the demand is more difficult. This is due to two things that the government is more difficult to handle: global growth and anxiety of the population about this disease. Officials had hoped that the factory, when they are put into operation, will be able to take advantage of the high demand abroad. The incessant March of the virus across the world put a stop to it. “All the wheels started to spin very fast, but no orders, – said the head of the Department of chemical industry, which oversees the plant in the city of Wuxi “Wuxi – ed”.
China can take solace in the fact that it relies less on exports than during the global financial crisis of 2007-2009. However, domestic consumption now has much greater significance for the economy than have ever been exported, and it greatly reduced. It is not surprising that retail sales fell sharply when almost everyone was home. People can now move more freely, but many are still avoiding large crowds of people. Shops and restaurants remain quiet areas. COVID-19 reduced the income of the people therefore, it seems that few are willing to spend money on expensive products. Queuing outside Apple stores open in China, but closed everywhere – deceptive. Apple strictly limits number of clients to provide a safe distance between them.
A good indicator of the consumption in China is the urban transport. Some, therefore, welcomed the return of congestion: congestion has reached approximately 90% of its normal level. But on closer examination is less encouraging. Some people who used to ride the subway to work, instead use the cars to limit contact with others. The number of metro passengers has reduced by about two thirds in large cities. Unusually, on weekends there are traffic jams. According to one of the leaders of the travel company in China, the occupancy rate of international hotel network of higher category is specified by one digit. Bao Wenjun, the owner of the restaurant in Shanghai where they sell cheap and delicious noodles, said that his income dropped by almost three quarters.
Order intake has recovered, people have to feel confident. But now no one has this certainty. In most provinces the level of emergency dropped. Even Hubei, most affected, started to let people (except the residents of the capital Wuhan) travel to other places. But still disturbing enough. Except for a few remote regions, schools are in the second month of quarantine. Only about 500 of the 11 000 cinemas were reopened. The government tightened border controls, because many travelers – five hundred forty-one, at last count, tested positive for the virus after arriving from abroad.
In the past China often rush to stimulus measures to counter the economic slowdown. The increase in expenses in connection with the global financial crisis was crucial for the recovery of the world economy. At this time, China was uncharacteristically restrained. The UK has pledged to provide loans to firms in the amount of 15% of GDP, and America is working on a support package worth almost 10% of its gross domestic product. But the fiscal measures of the China – primarily lower taxes and fees still amounted to just over 1% of GDP. While America has reduced its interest rates to zero, China barely cut your own.
What explains the thrift in action? One of the reasons is that China is not necessary to copy the actions of some other countries. Take airlines. The U.S. program provides assistance in the amount of 58 billion dollars. The UK can purchase direct shares in their airlines. And in China, the government already owns the largest airlines in the country. The share of state enterprises account for about three quarters of corporate debt in China. And the government should clarify that it’s behind them. Investors already know this. At that time, the price of the corporate bonds in the West fell sharply, reflecting concerns about the solvency of firms, in China they slowly crawl in the downward direction. Mr. GU notes that in lengerskoe free trade zone, the official subsidies are mainly aimed at private enterprises which are harder to get loans than public firms.
For the officials the most worrying trend is the sharp rise in unemployment. The unemployment rate in the cities jumped almost a full percentage point to 6.2% in February, the highest in the entire history of observations. And this figure does not cover the tens of millions of migrants who are still in their hometowns, waiting for recovery before returning to work. So the government carefully and on 20 March it pledged to increase financial support for the unemployed.