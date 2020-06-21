China suspends imports of american brand of chickens
The imports of the trademark Tyson Foods are “temporarily suspended,” said China, after the detection of the virus in an american factory of the group.
June 21, 2020 14h05
Agence France-Presse
BEIJING — The chinese authorities, in the framework of the fight against the coronavirus, has been suspended Sunday, the imports of an american brand of chickens and ordered the closure of a factory of the brand PepsiCo in Beijing
The products of the brand already arrived in China will be seized.
Beijing has also ordered the closure of a factory of the american brand PepsiCo, which manufactures food products, in the chinese capital after a number of employees have been tested positive, said the spokesman of the brand, Fan Zhmin.
The health authorities announced that they had detected Sunday 22 new cases in Beijing, where more than two million residents have already been tested to try to stop the spread of a new wave of infections part a food market bulk of the capital.
More than 220 people have already tested positive to the virus, from a strain detected in the fish market of Xinfadi.
It was recommended Friday to the inhabitants of throw the frozen seafood purchased on the market, which has been closed.
The authorities have also announced Friday a nationwide campaign to inspect the imported food products.
Employees of restaurants, supermarkets, markets and the delivery of food are also being tested.
On Friday, a senior official of the chinese Center for control and prevention of diseases stated to journalists that the new focus of contamination was under control, but that Beijing would continue to record new cases.
In total, China has recorded 26 new cases on Sunday, including three in the province of Hebei, which borders the capital. One of the controlled persons positive had worked in the market of Xinfadi. The authorities have also reported an imported case.