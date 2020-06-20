To go faster, the China allows for accelerated procedures. Laboratories can conduct steps preclinical in parallel, then they are usually done one after the other.
Share
June 19, 2020 22h52
Share
China wants its vaccine at any price
Ludovic Ehret
Agence France-Presse
BEIJING — the human Trials, army mobilised, fast-track process : China is in the vanguard of a vaccine against the COVID-19. But the labs will have to overcome an image tarnished by numerous scandals health.
To immunize the faster its population and to seek international recognition, Beijing helps its businesses by providing strains of virus, or by donating financial aid — the amount of which is not revealed.
Tactic pays off for now : on the decade of vaccines currently in clinical trial (that is to say, on the man) in the world, five are chinese.
Among the research the most advanced are those of the Academy of military medical sciences, which collaborates with the pharmaceutical company CanSinoBIO.
The project is highly publicized : at the head of the research, the general Chen Wei, an epidemiologist of 54 years, regularly appears in the mesh on the screens. Volunteers of clinical trials, they already have stamps in their own image…
And less than six months after the onset of the epidemic in Wuhan (centre), the first results of the vaccine are encouraging, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet.