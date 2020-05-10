Chloroquine : solution proved to be against the COVID-19 ? False
May 10, 2020 4: 00
Rabéa Kabbaj
Detector rumour – Agency Science Press
DETECTOR OF RUMORS / A hundred clinical trials are currently underway across the world on one or the other of the drugs antiviral effect and it is hoped that they will limit the effects of the COVID-19. But both of these drugs have more to say about all the other : hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. The Detector of rumors went to check the status of the search.
These are two synthetic derivatives of quinine, known for decades for their effectiveness against malaria.
The interest has been revived in mid-February when chinese scientists have suggested that these molecules have in vitro antiviral activity against the SARS-CoV-2. In France, they have acquired a huge reputation when infectious diseases physician Didier Raoult and his team have concluded that the efficacy of a treatment with hydroxychloroquine is associated with the azithromycin, an antibiotic that, when given to the patient during the first days of the disease. But his study has been widely criticized for its weaknesses methodological — which has not prevented some, including the american president, rushing out of wanting to bet everything on these molecules.
However, since the preliminary results of two more important studies have been released and have cooled down the enthusiasm.
Conducted in Brazil, the first sought to compare two levels of use of chloroquine, to “high dose” and “low-dose”. The preliminary results were published on 24 April. The 81 patients were divided into two groups. The half was to receive a high dose of chloroquine (600 mg) twice a day for ten days, while the other half would receive a lower dose (450 mg) for five days. In addition, the patients of both groups were administered two antibiotics (ceftriaxone and azithromycin). After 13 days, 16 patients of the first group and 6 in the second group were deceased. The researchers have temporarily concluded that the administration of a large dose of chloroquine could be related to a type of serious heart rhythm, and have therefore stopped using this level of medication. The treatment at lower doses continues.
The second study, published on April 23, is even less encouraging. It is based on the largest group to have been tested so far : 368 veterans of the u.s. army with the COVID-19. The analysis of the data stops at 11 April. They had been divided into three groups, one who received only hydroxychloroquine ; the second of hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin ; and a control group without hydroxychloroquine. It is in this last group, without hydroxychloroquine, the mortality rate was the lowest (11.4 per cent). The mortality rate of the group receiving hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin was almost double (up 22.1 %) and that of the group to hydroxychloroquine alone was even higher (27.8 percent).
In the end, recognize to the researchers, these figures are also preliminary. Other clinical trials are underway.
Warning from the health authorities
In Quebec, in the month of march, the Institut national d’excellence en santé et services sociaux (INESSS) was called by the ministry of Health to present a “position” on the potential use of these two drugs against the Covid-19. At the end of a review of the scientific literature (as of march 31, 2020, or before the results of the brazilian and american), its committee of forty experts had concluded that the evidence collected were not sufficiently “robust” to justify the widespread use of these drugs.
INESSS shows and not be able to recommend the use of “outside of a research protocol”, and this, or prophylaxis, or in patients with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, hospitalized or not.
Other government health agencies have also taken their distances. Like the Spanish Agency of medicines and health products the 22 April, the american agency (FDA) and Health Canada are mounted to the front 24 and April 25 to remember that the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine has not yet been demonstrated. According to these agencies, the risks of side effects are very real and these drugs cannot be used out of the contexts strictly supervised hospitalization or a clinical trial.
In the United States, the pharmacies have been flooded with requests for these two drugs : the prescriptions have been multiplied by 46 since president Trump has started in to do the promotion, according to an analysis by the New York Times.