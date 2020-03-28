Chops from the oven with a fragrant stuffing (recipe)
Traditional meatballs sometimes you want to diversify with something original!
Ingredients:
- Egg 2 PCs.,
- Onion 1 PC.,
- Greens-to taste,
- Salt and pepper.
- Breadcrumbs.
Method of preparation:
1. Mix the minced meat with egg, finely chopped onions, herbs, salt and pepper.
2. Cheese cut into slices and mix with the remaining herbs.
4. Shape the cutlets and put in the middle of a slice of cheese. Coat each cutlet in breadcrumbs.
5. Spread on a baking sheet with baking paper and keep in the oven for 30 minutes at 200 degrees. Bon appetit!