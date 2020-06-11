Christian Dubé responds to the ultimatum of the opposition parties
Minister Christian Dubé has tabled a series of amendments Thursday to his bill on the economic stimulus package to respond to the concerns of the opposition parties and the independent mna Guy Ouellette.
They had demanded the previous day that the government Legault gives up the extraordinary powers that it wants to be given, an indefinite extension of the health emergency and the enlargement of his immunity to prosecution if he wants his omnibus bill on the economic recovery to go forward.
Mr. Dubé considers the answer to these concerns. “We worked very late that night,” said the president of the Treasury Board, in point of press. It offers facilities to prevent the bill 61 allows to bypass the environmental laws, on the integrity of the public markets and promises better accountability. The period of a health emergency, undefined, will also be circumscribed.
The opposition parties asked him to also include mechanisms of accountability, either to give increased powers to the public procurement Authority (GPA) and ensure close follow-up of the auditor general ” for each project accelerated “. Mr. Dubé did not add these changes in the bill 61, but he is committed to making these changes in the fall.
The new amendments are “clearly inadequate,” responded the leader of the parliamentary liberal Marc Tanguay. Québec solidaire and the Parti québécois have indicated that they would take the time to analyze before you react.
Bill 61, which seeks to accelerate 202 infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy was severely hit by the pandemic, is criticized from all sides since it was filed a week ago. The government advocates the need for urgent action. The extraordinary powers of the government would have a term of two years, but the minister Christian Dubé has not hidden that some of the measures of acceleration could be maintained.
