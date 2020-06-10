Christian Dubé says he is prepared to limit the bill 61 to avoid corruption
Minister Christian Dubé said he was ready Wednesday to limit the scope of its draft act on the economic stimulus package to prevent corruption and to limit the length of renewal of a health emergency. The initiative, which aims to accelerate 202 infrastructure projects to stimulate the economy was severely hit by the pandemic, is being criticized from all sides since it was filed a week ago.
“The compromise and adjustment that I am willing to do is to be specific in article 50 that it’s going to be to improve the liquidity of companies,” said the president of the Treasury Board in point of press.
This article would allow the government to derogate from the Statute on contracts of public bodies (LCOP) for the conclusion of contracts of otc. It will no longer have to bend to the rule of the lowest bidder.
A series of groups, including the public Committee of monitoring of the recommendations of the Charbonneau Commission, had put the government on guard the previous day against a return of the corruption and the collusion if this article was not amended. Representatives of the middle of the building had stressed on Monday the reputation of a bad payer of the government when it concluded contracts with companies.
The minister Dubé is also ready to grapple with the renewal of the state of public health emergency to a period of six months, as suggested by the ombudsman in his testimony on Tuesday evening. The draft law proposes to extend the state of sanitary emergency until the government decides to put an end to it.
“We understand that there was a need of predictability, that is to say not always be to small for 10 days, said Mr. Dubé. […] We will listen to what the ombudsman suggested to us yesterday. “
The opposition parties have continued to spur the government during question period Wednesday. they surrender all doubt as to the necessity of a bill to stimulate the economy, but are willing to discuss improvements with the minister Dubé. The government Legault is in a hurry to adopt this bill, but it has opened the door to prolong the work of parliament that had to make a break for the summer from Friday.
Other details will follow.
