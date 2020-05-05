CHSLD: Marguerite Blais accepts a share of responsibility
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, was present Tuesday at the press newspaper of the government together with the prime minister François Legault and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
The minister responsible for Seniors and caregivers, Marguerite Blais, has changed his address Tuesday, and accepted a share of responsibility in the drama that takes place in a CHSLD du Québec.
“I’ll take my share of responsibility “, was launched during the press briefing daily, in which it had participated for a rare time together with the prime minister, François Legault, and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda. “The prime minister apologized on behalf of the government, I am a member of the government, and I take my share of responsibility,” she repeated.
In a round of interviews data last Friday, the minister has refused to share the blame about the upheavals that plague NURSING homes, where the COVID-19 so far, has been its most serious ravages.
The Duty had asked her three times if she accepts a share of responsibility. She had preferred to speak of a “collective responsibility” and remember the mea culpa from the prime minister François Legault, who said on 17 April that Quebec was “ill-equipped” to deal with the coronavirus.
The CHSLD victims of austerity
On Tuesday, she answered “absolutely” when a reporter asked if NURSING homes had been victims of the austerity policy of some governments, of which the last in date is that of Philippe Couillard. Ms. Blais has held the post of minister responsible for Seniors in this government until his retirement (temporary) of political life, in 2015.
“When I say that NURSING homes have been the unloved, it is because we have left those environments-there,” she added. As liberal minister of Seniors, from 2007 to 2015, “it had not hurt the feet and hands are linked by relation to all that affects the residential environments” since this mission was the responsibility of the minister of Health, she recalled. Gold, in his opinion, the “government’s desire” was not there.
Just his comments, the ex-minister of Health, the liberal Gaétan Barrette, said on his Twitter account. “Margaret Pontius Pilate. A minister without influence in all governments in which she has participated. Zero hiring, zero ratios, zero increase in wages since his arrival. Zero influence, ” he wrote.
“I SAID that in the previous government, never Marguerite Blais is coming to see me to better pay the staff, hire more, to stabilize locally the staff, change the ratios “, he added in a second publication.
The minister of the Family, Mathieu Lacombe, was later ported to the defence of his colleague. “Eh ben. I can assure you that in our government, around the table, when Marguerite Blais speaks, colleagues listen. Maybe this is it, the big difference : listening. And then it gives you the results : never seen someone defend his record with much vigor ! “, he wrote.