CHSLD Rimouski: “employees cry before returning to work”
Employees of the NURSING homes would be afraid to come to work because of the lack of protection measures or the shortage of equipment aimed to curb the contagion.
12 April 2020 4: 00
Share
CHSLD Rimouski: “employees cry before returning to work”
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
Share
“Employees cry before returning to work or before you get out of the car,” says the union representative Yanick Proulx, speaking of the workers of the CHSLD Rimouski. These “guardian angels” are struggling to contain their emotions because they are afraid for their lives and for that of others. This is the case of Miriam*, who, horrified, indignant in front of the laxity of the establishment, which, according to it, neglects the protection measures. She knows all too well the devastation that is the COVID-19 when it comes in a CHSLD.
“When we can’t meet the two metres, should wear a mask, supports the worker of the CHSLD Rimouski. This is the protocol. But, the management does not want.” However, since the Union of workers of health and social services in the Bas-Saint-Laurent got a meeting with the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, on Wednesday, the port of the mask is made mandatory. “It would have had to make two big weeks that we should put on a mask”, however, considers Myriam.
If he welcomes the decision of distributing masks to employees, Yanick Proulx, however, is incensed that they have a right to a single mask during their work shift, so that the length of time recommended by the manufacturer is one hour. According to the counsellor for relations with the media of the CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, these restrictions are imposed because of the context of apprehended shortage of personal protective equipment. “When the mask is soiled by droplets or other fluid of a user, the employees can go change it, nuance Ariane Doucet-Michaud. Also, if it is too wet because of the breathing, the employees can change that.”
No caution in the red zone
Myriam says that a department, called the “red zone”, has been set up to accommodate patients from outside. “They were in quarantine,” she says. But, there are some who are not even stayed seven days! They sent them on other floors. I have seen nursing assistants no gloves, no mask.
“The nursing staff and attendants have the air in their bubble. It looks like they do not take conscience of the danger! ”
—
Myriam, an employee of the CHSLD Rimouski
Myriam said that he wanted to wear a mask in this area, but he is said to have replied that this was not necessary.
According to it, it is just as much an employee of the maintenance. “They come directly in the rooms without a mask, she noted sadly. It’s been three weeks that it is like that. This is the big negligence! The staff is afraid.”
Myriam is concerned that the employer does not ask, until last week, to change themselves in arriving and leaving the accommodation centre long-term care (CHSLD). “I talked with our boss and he said that we did not need to do it, that it was a waste of time.” According to Mr. Proulx, the employer refers to the inability to clean clothes in the establishment. “We think it could surely do business with a private company,” suggests the union advisor. “Employees are asked to put their uniform on their arrival at their place of work and their output, to remove it, put it in a plastic bag and wash it when you get home,” says the spokesperson of the CISSS. Even if the employees take these precautions, Yanick Proulx believes that the risks of contagion remain significant.
-Pass law to some visitors?
Myriam has the feeling that some visitors have a free pass. “There is a gentleman who comes every day, said she. The first time I saw it, I was frozen in place! It came with a cabaret of cardboard from Mcdonald’s with coffee and he had a bag. I was told that he had a special right, an agreement with the management. It is a privilege that has been granted. It is a relative of a resident. He comes to spend the day with her. It arrives with a machine calendar, with its air “slobbering”. On the floor, everyone is aware of.” The spokesperson of the CISSS hoped that such a situation is anecdotal.
“No visit is allowed, at least for humanitarian causes, particularly for a person who would be in end of life care, to allow the family to say goodbye properly. It is necessary that one remains human. ”
—
Ariane Doucet-Michaud, a spokesperson for the CISSS
“When they will bring doughnuts and Mcdonalds, there are serious doubts that they are going to visit in the world at the end of life,” says Mr. Proulx. It should not take us for fools! It has been verified with the management of the regional public health and they told us that everything was ok. There’s a kind of omerta. […] I think that it is the manager in place that gives special rights to certain people. […] Perhaps, in yielding to the pressure of the shortage of manpower, they have allowed some people to continue the tours? I find it deplorable. It is supposed to be monitored by a security officer. […]”
Let the wolf enter the sheepfold?
Myriam tells of the case of an employee of the CHSLD, which has called her boss to tell him that he preferred not to come to work because his roommate had come back from Montreal ill, she had flu-like symptoms. “His boss told him to come in, grieves-t-it. The students of cégeps and universities do not work, at this time, and they would have been able to return to his place. Since that time, he is pale, he makes the distress, especially that he worked without a mask. It may be that the wolf is back in the fold and that we’ll see only here a couple of days! This is appalling enough, when we know that the world health can die too!”
“To force them to take risks, it is sure that he will achieve something and they will tell you that this is not their fault, that they did everything that he needed, whereas this is not true! ”
—
Yanick Proulx, union advisor
For Ariane Doucet-Michaud, this approach draws on the recommendations of the experts of the national Institute of public health of Quebec. “It is on them that we rely on. As long as the person has not received the result of the test and that she is asymptomatic, she can return to work.”
Complaint rejected?
Myriam said to have filed a complaint to the CISSS. “They told me revirée edge and told me that my employer followed the protocol, she says. They have virtually said to stop panicking. They told me to stay calm. I’m not saying that I was hysterical, but I told them that they did not seem to take seriously what I was trying to tell them. There is more to be known and to be made to try to answer that.”
The spokesperson of the CISSS says it is aware that the current crisis surrounding the pandemic COVID-19 generates a lot of anxiety. “It causes a lot of stress, both with our employees and the community, acknowledges that Ms. Doucet-Michaud. But, I would like to reassure the public that our public health is with the greatest rigour and the utmost vigilance. It applies to all protocols to the letter and it is with speed. […] But we have to draw the line between anxiety and best practices.”
According to Yanick Proulx, the Union has asked the CISSS to be informed of the users who are receiving care and accommodation and that are tested in the COVID-19, which are under investigation and pending the result, “to behave differently”. “It is a request that was denied by invoking the privacy,” said the trade unionist. Ariane Doucet-Michaud ensures that if a case has proved positive in the COVID-19, the workers who work near the sick person would be made aware of it “because it’s going to be a special protocol to be deployed in order to ensure their protection.” “When a person is under investigation, it is in isolation, she adds. Therefore, there already has all the protection measures that are applied.”
No cases of COVID-19 at the CHSLD
In the opinion of Yanick Proulx, the managers of the CHSLD Rimouski should learn from situations that have turned into a nightmare in some NURSING homes in the region of Montreal. “When the virus will point the nose to it, it will produce the same consequences, apprehends there. It would be necessary to adjust and prevent! It’s going to prevent a lot of deaths because of deaths in NURSING homes…”
The union advisor admit not to be surprised at the way the crisis is managed by the CISSS du Bas-Saint-Laurent, with whom “the working relationship has never been particularly easy.” “There’s not a lot more transparency,” critique-t-il.
During this time, the CISSS is reassuring: “The situation is under control, attests to Ms. Doucet-Michaud. Therefore, there is no place to have concerns exaggerated. […] He must know that in our NURSING homes, in Bas-Saint-Laurent, there was no case of a COVID, or in our residences for seniors.”
*Fictitious name