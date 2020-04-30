CHSLD: the CIUSSS of the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean calls on Rio Tinto in reinforcement
Rio Tinto has paid a dozen of his employees at the CIUSSS to put measures of health and safety in NURSING homes.
29 April 2020 14h56
The CIUSSS has called on Rio Tinto to prevent a new outbreak of COVID-19 in NURSING homes in the region. The multinational of aluminum has put its know-how in health and safety at work in the service centres of long-term care, with a “squad” of a dozen people.
This is the CIUSSS who has taken the first step to create this partnership. He has made a request to Rio Tinto the last week in order that employees of the company have come to “lend a hand” in the CHLSD.
The teams préventionnistes have visited the 16-CHSLD du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. They had a mandate “to make recommendations to enhance and reinforce the precautionary measures already put in place,” said CIUSSS in a press release.
The director of human resources, communications and legal affairs of the CIUSSS, Alexandre Boivin, explains that several instructions are already in place in NURSING homes. They relate, in particular, to the distancing and physical port of personal protective equipment.
“We want to ensure that the residents and staff of NURSING homes are protected as much as possible. To prevent the virus between be taken with other foci of outbreaks, you put protection measures in the upstream,” he says.
In an interview given to the Daily, the president-director general of the CIUSSS, Julie Labbé, stated his intention to transform NURSING homes into fortresses, prior to the dams that made it more difficult access to the region are removed.
With the directions of the CHSLD
The senior advisor in health and safety at work, Ivanca Lalancette, has worked with the CIUSSS this week. Although it put its expertise at the service of the field of health for the first time, she used to achieve the regions ‘ mandates for Rio Tinto to protect the teams of workers and avoid incidents.
“In connection with the crisis of the COVID-19, we put a lot of measures in place at Rio Tinto. You can say it, it bears fruit in our facilities. The mandate we have received is to accompany, health and safety, the management teams of the NURSING homes,” says Ms. Lalancette.
As the spokesperson for Rio Tinto as the CIUSSS remained vague on the contribution of préventionnistes of the multinational company, refusing to give specific examples of this collaboration.
“Have a look outside, it allows you to highlight some of the issues”, illustrates Alexandre Boivin about CHLSD, these places are the sensitive during the crisis of the COVID-19. He adds, however, that the presence of the team of Rio Tinto has helped to put in place measures of health and safety at “top speed”.
Ivanca Lalancette going in the same direction. “The help that we gave them, and that is to give a speed of response. We use the term ‘squad’, and this is really the right word. It is a team of persons who arrive in each of the CHSLD for the support. It is at this level, it has brought back the good practices in the institutions with the directions”.
A unique experience
The latter has enjoyed his experience. The advisor on health and safety could see in his eyes the work of teams that give themselves body and soul to the well-being of the residents, which is in contrast with the portrait rather black CHSLD that we draw in the media.
“I had the chance to be in contact with people hyper dedicated, who are there to help, who are there to 100%, with their heart. I found it really amazing to see them work this week”.