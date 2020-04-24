CHSLD: the Council for the protection of patients filing a complaint
April 23, 2020 8h12
Jean-Philip Denoncourt
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – The disaster that strikes in the past few weeks dozens of hospital Centres for long-term care (CHSLD) in Quebec is the subject of a formal complaint.
The Council for the protection of patients (CPM) filed Wednesday a complaint to the Commission on human rights and the rights of the youth, a copy of which was transmitted to The canadian Press.
Under the québec Charter of human rights, this complaint of discrimination and exploitation of the elderly, living or having lived in a CHSLD or in a Residence for elderly people (EPS) since the beginning of the crisis of the COVID-19.
The CPM demands that we cease to suffer these people. It also requires that financial compensation be paid to residents whose right to receive care worthy and safe since the beginning of the month of march has been violated, according to him.
The complaint alleges that, at the beginning of the month of march, at the latest, the government authorities and health Quebec would have had to know that the majority of deaths caused by the COVID-19 among the elderly, thanks to information available in other countries.
The CMP also maintains that the authorities should have known that the homes that are most conducive to the outbreak and the transmission of the new coronavirus were NURSING homes and seniors ‘ Residences.
The Council complains that the prime minister François Legault and the Quebec government have stated that the April 2 that these institutions were their priority in the fight to the COVID-19. They have therefore been slow to authorize and to direct that extraordinary measures for this clientele, according to the complaint.
The chairman of the Board, Paul Brunet, wrote that ‘thousands of older people (…) have been abused, neglected, several have died while the government, health authorities, NURSING homes and Residences for older people have been exploited and violated their fundamental rights to dignity, integrity, and security of person’.
On Thursday morning, the COVID-19 had led to the 1974 people in the death in Canada, of which 1134 in Quebec. The bulk of the slaughter in Quebec has hit the elderly, including a large number in a CHSLD.
Any person or loved one who believes they have suffered from a lack of health care or services in a ltc facility or residence for the elderly for the last month is invited to promptly communicate with the Council for the protection of the sick so that we can include it in the complaint.