Cindy Crawford even after a few hours after giving birth, looks great
54-year-old Cindy Crawford is a fan of home births.
On March 29, she posted in Instagram archive photo on which poses with a newly born son Presley Gerber.
The model explained that during a pandemic, many Americans reasonably wonder about whether or not they go to give birth in the clinic.
“Bring your questions regarding home birth, and I promise to share my experiences,” said Cindy. Recall that the daughter of Crawford and Gerber — Kaia — also came to light not in the hospital, so many expectant mothers have decided to take the opportunity to ask questions.
And the followers could not help but notice that even after a few minutes after birth, Cindy looked very good. Even without makeup, a little tired and sloppy razletevshihsya on the pillow hair Crawford looked a real beauty.
“Wow, I didn’t even know that you had a home birth.
Of course you look amazing”, “I do Not believe that this can be a woman, just gave birth to a baby”, “This is clearly one of your best photos”, “Motherhood, adorns a woman,” wrote in the comments of the Internet users.