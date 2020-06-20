Cineplex does not require the wearing of the mask, unlike in the United States



June 19, 2020 16h44

David Friend

The Canadian Press

David Friend

Agence France-Presse

TORONTO — The chain Cineplex will continue its policy to combat the pandemic of the COVID-19, leaving customers the freedom to determine if they will or not the mask to the inside of the rooms.

The largest operator of cinemas of the country on Friday confirmed that despite the decision of the main exhibitors americans to impose the wearing of the mask to their customers, it has chosen the status quo on this subject, in accord with the directives of the health authorities in the canadian

This decision comes after a sudden reversal of the situation in the United States, when the owner of AMC Theatres has said that the masks are optional, and claiming that the adoption of a regulation requiring the wearing of the mask could be perceived as a gesture “political”.

Adam Aron, the chief executive of AMC Entertainment Holdings, told the magazine Variety that his bosses “believe that it could be counter-productive to require the wearing of the mask to the people who believe firmly that it is not necessary”.

Over the noon hour Friday, AMC has changed its stance, and stated that the mask will be mandatory in its rooms.

The representative of Cineplex, Sarah Van Lange, said that despite the reversal of the situation in the United States, it does not anticipate the same kind of change in Canada.

She recalled the many security measures that will be put in place by coca-cola at the re-opening of the meeting, including the requirement for employees to wear the mask and personal protective equipment. This, however, will be customers determine if they want to wear the mask or not in the rooms.

Landmark Cinemas, the second largest operator of cinemas in the country, has not responded to interview requests.

