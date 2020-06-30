Cineplex opens its cinema, Sainte-Foy, but not Beauport
June 30, 2020 13: 38
Updated at 14h46
Cineplex opens its cinema, Sainte-Foy, but not Beauport
Eric Moreault
The Sun
Cineplex announced Tuesday that it would gradually open its cinemas across the country on July 3. In Quebec, eight branches will be in operation, including those of Sainte-Foy, Gatineau and Sherbrooke, but not the complex located in Beauport. To mark this reopening post-pandemic, the tickets will be $5.
In its press release, Cineplex indicates that the majority of its cinemas will re-open their doors throughout the month of July, including its 12 other cinemas of Quebec, without giving more details. The ticket office branches that are open will remain closed. Spectators will have to book their seat either in advance, or through self-serve kiosks. In the clear : no cash, even for the purchase of popcorn.
In addition to the sanitary measures and distancing physical usual, wearing a mask is recommended. Those who wish to may obtain for free at the cinema.
For its opening, Cineplex will offer films that were shown at the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID-19 (Bloodshoot, The invisible man…), “classics” (Bon Cop, Bad Cop 2, Kill Bill Vol. 1) as well as a rare novelty (Doctor?).
These reopenings occur at a time when the Cineplex is committed to sue Cineworld, who has decided not to acquire it for $ 2.8 billion.
More details to come.