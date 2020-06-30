Cineplex will re-open Friday, some theatres
The toronto-based firm will open Friday, some theatres in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador.
Cineplex reopens some of its theaters while the company is having difficulties with the consequences of the pandemic COVID-19, and the failure of its acquisition at the hands of the british Cineworld.
The toronto-based firm will open Friday, some theatres in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. These reopenings occur at a time when the Cineplex is committed to sue Cineworld, who has decided not to acquire it for $ 2.8 billion.
Coca-cola said on Monday that the pandemic had a “significant negative impact” on its activities and had led to a loss of $ 178 million for the first quarter.
The company has lost 2,82 $ per share for the quarter ended march 31, compared to a loss of $ 7.36 million, or 12 cents per share, for the same period a year earlier.
The income of Cineplex have retired to 282.8 million dollars, compared to those of 364,6 million in the first quarter of last year, while the number of visitors has increased from nearly 15 million last year to $ 10.7 million for the first three months of 2020.
The cinemas, which reopened on Friday in Quebec
- Cinema Cineplex Odeon Brossard and VIP, Brossard
- Cinema Starcité Gatineau, Gatineau
- Cinéma Cineplex Kirkland, Kirkland
- Cinema Cineplex Laval, Laval
- Cinema Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, Montreal
- Cinema Banque Scotia Montreal, Montreal
- Cinema Galaxy Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke
- Cinema Cineplex Odeon Sainte-Foy, Sainte-Foy