Circle head – trailer multiplayer shooter Boundary with fighting in zero gravity
There are games where space is just the setting, but in some cases it turns the gameplay on its head – literally. The latter is a multiplayer shooter Boundary, a fresh trailer which shared Studio Studio Surgical Scalpels and publisher of Huya.
Zero gravity completely rethinks a move – you can move in any direction, and concepts such as floor and ceiling, in the framework of action does not exist.
The lack of gravity also makes different use of the environment. So flying around objects will help to quietly get close to the enemy, the solar panel will be an excellent place for an ambush, and the hook-cat will allow you to quickly fly from one point to another.
You can choose from several fighters, most of which perform multiple roles. For example, coooperative Lucas is equally good as attack, and as a sniper. Each character has their own active and passive abilities: same Lucas as a stormtrooper might temporarily strengthen their skills, and the role of the sniper is to get help when aiming.
Boundary should appear this year on PC and PlayStation 4.